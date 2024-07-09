As calls mount for President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, his most likely replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke to the media in defense of the controversial anti-Israel protests that rocked college campuses over the spring.

“They are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza,” Harris told The Nation magazine in an article published Monday, which focused on the possibility of Harris replacing Biden in the presidential race. &#

[Read Full story at source]