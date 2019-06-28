Harris goes after Biden on race in U.S. presidential debate

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris confronted front-runner Joe Biden on race during a debate on Thursday, saying Biden’s remarks about working with pro-segregationist senators were “hurtful” and questioning his 1970s opposition to school busing.
