Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to Wisconsin next week for her third visit to the battleground state this year.

President Joe Biden’s campaign announced Thursday that Harris plans to campaign in La Crosse on Monday at an event focused on abortion rights. The White House said Harris will also hold a second event there focused on the economy and health care.

