Vice President Kamala Harris’ Monday meeting with Guatemala’s president to discuss “legal pathways” to migration comes on the heels of a Biden administration announcement that last month set a February record for illegal immigrant encounters at the U.S. southern border.

White House officials said Harris and Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo will discuss efforts by both nations to reduce illegal immigration to the U.S.

The pair is expected to focus on

[Read Full story at source]