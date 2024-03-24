Vice President Kamala Harris declined to rule out “consequences” for Israel if it moves forward with an invasion of Rafah in Gaza on Sunday.

Harris made the statement in an interview with ABC News, saying such a move by Netanyahu’s government would be a “huge mistake.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said an invasion is imminent, arguing it is necessary to fully root out Hamas.

“Netanyahu appears to be just flat out ignoring Pres

[Read Full story at source]