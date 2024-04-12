Vice President Kamala Harris will tell a dark story about what a possible second Trump term would look like when she visits Arizona on Friday afternoon.
Harris will hold a campaign event in Tuscon days after the state Supreme Court upheld an 1864 law that criminalizes abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest. In prepared remarks, Harris blames former President Trump for making that decision possible with his appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade in
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Harris to give prediction of ‘what a second Trump term looks like’ during Arizona campaign stop - April 12, 2024
- Trump raises millions in ritzy Atlanta neighborhood that wants to secede over violent crime - April 12, 2024
- Critics warn schools are skirting Texas DEI ban after university shuffles DEI officials to other departments - April 12, 2024