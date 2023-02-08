The major commercial park development at the heart of fast-growing North Port’s West Villages is under construction, with businesses to open by May

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harry E. Robbins Associates, Inc. announces that the Myakka Crossings Commercial Park, a 7.5-acre mixed-use development located strategically at the corner of River Road and U.S. Route 41 (Tamiami Trail) in North Port, is now under construction, with parcels available to commercial and professional businesses.

Brad Baker, a lifelong Sarasota County resident, began assembling the property in 1984 and purchased the final portion in 2022. Baker recruited Loyd Robbins, of Robbins Real Estate, to help bring the project to fruition – well before a commercial broker typically becomes involved.

“This was a long-term investment by Robbins. Loyd makes long-term investments in people because he’s not looking for the next deal, but the right deal,” Baker said.

“We’ve been fortunate to have people like Brad to work with, and we’ve been fortunate to be at the table so we know how to guide the development and what services to add,” Robbins said.

Baker and Robbins say they have spoken multiple times each week for more than three years to help the project take shape. Robbins works as part of the Development Team and provided strategic guidance on optimizing lots to suit specific potential tenants’ and buyers’ requirements.

“Robbins was a driving factor in terms of figuring out market demands, what will be needed and what will be successful in this particular market,” Baker said.

The Myakka Crossings site, at 93 N River Road, is at the center of the fastest-growing part of North Port, near Wellen Park and West Villages. Site work is scheduled to commence within the next 60 days and will be performed simultaneously with the construction of the first two tenants: a full-service 7-11 gas station and convenience store and a 100,000-square-foot climate-controlled storage facility.

The site is also located close to a planned expansion of Sarasota Memorial Hospital facilities, and Myakka Crossings is already seeing interest from developers of medical office buildings, restaurants, and hotels. “The services we’re providing are needed by the community,” Baker said.

The project required North Port to annex the land from Sarasota County, as well as manage several complex issues, such as the design of new lanes on River Road and extension of water lines under Tamiami Trail.

Robbins was well-suited for the complicated, long-term project. With nearly 50 years of experience in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, he has helped complete numerous office, industrial, and retail projects, and established himself as the area’s leading commercial condominium broker.

