Harsco Environmental will support Tata Steel’s UK decarbonisation efforts at its Port Talbot steelworks through this five-year contract extension.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty by-products, announced today that its Harsco Environmental division has renewed its contract with Tata Steel at the Port Talbot steelworks for a period of five years starting July 1, 2022. Tata Steel is the UK’s largest steel producer.

Harsco has been providing critical services, including metal recovery, scrap processing, slag handling and BOS (Basic Oxygen Steelmaking) services at Port Talbot for more than 40 years.

With an annual UK steel production of more than 3 million tonnes, Tata Steel supplies steel products to customers throughout the United Kingdom, mainland Europe and beyond. Over the next five years, Harsco Environmental will support Tata Steel’s transformation project to decarbonise its operations. Tata Steel’s UK business has an ambition to achieve CO 2 neutral steel making by 2045 and achieving at least a 30% reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2030. Harsco will continue to work with Tata Steel on several continuous improvement initiatives and collaborate on the ongoing transformation project.

“This extension attests to Harsco Environmental’s record of excellent service with Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks,” said Harsco Environmental Chief Operating Officer Russ Mitchell. “We look forward to strengthening this partnership as Tata Steel works toward its decarbonisation goals and improvement initiatives.”

To learn more about Harsco’s market-leading environmental solutions, visit www.harsco-environmental.com.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco’s Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Tata Steel UK

The Tata Steel group has been named one of the most ethical companies in the world, and is among the top producing global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes. Tata Steel is the largest steelmaker in the UK with primary steelmaking at Port Talbot in South Wales supporting manufacturing and distribution operations at sites across Wales, England and Northern Ireland as well as Norway, Sweden, France and Germany. Tata Steel group is one of the world’s most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and a commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $32.83 Bn in the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

