CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty by-products, announced today that its Harsco Environmental division has supported two recent Australian racetrack resurfacing projects by providing electric arc furnace (EAF) aggregate derived from steel slag.

Melbourne: Starting in 2020, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, iEDM and Formula 1® embarked on an extensive renovation project at the Albert Park Circuit, home to the Australian Grand Prix, including the first resurfacing of the racetrack since 1996. Working with Downer Group, Harsco tested asphalt mixes with different proportions of EAF aggregate material to meet the precise project specifications. Ultimately, Harsco provided 10mm and 14mm aggregate, and the asphalt mix improved grip and abrasion, resulting in more competitive racing conditions. The project was completed in advance of the Australian Grand Prix in April 2022.

Adelaide: Following the success of the Melbourne project, iEDM approached Harsco to provide EAF aggregate for a resurfacing project for the Adelaide Street Circuit, which was the site of the 2022 VALO Adelaide 500 Supercars race in December.

“We were very happy with the steel slag durability, affinity for bitumen and outstanding shape,” said Michael Gardner, Associate Director, iEDM. “Both micro and macro texture were important metrics for the mix design, and we felt that inclusion of the steel slag assisted in both of those categories. Increased grip, abrasion and tyre degradation were all features within the return to racing at Albert Park in 2022.”

“Together with our stakeholders, we have worked together to develop innovative EAF mixes that meet the precise specifications for these two racetrack projects,” said Andrew Hayes, Site Manager, Harsco Environmental, Australia. “We are proud to be part of these projects which represent advancements in Australian Formula 1® and Supercar racing.”

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco’s Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.