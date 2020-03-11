HARSCO RAIL SIGNS THREE-YEAR MOBILE MAINTENANCE TRAIN SERVICE CONTRACT WITH NETWORK RAIL

Breaking News
Agreement strengthens Harsco Rail’s strategic relationship with the United Kingdom’s largest railway infrastructure company

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that its Rail division has been awarded a three-year (with an optional two-year extension) mobile maintenance train service contract by Network Rail, the largest infrastructure manager of railway network in the United Kingdom.  The contract, valued approximately at USD 25 million, calls for Harsco Rail to operate and maintain Network Rail’s fleet of eight mobile maintenance trains. The contract is scheduled to begin in April 2020.

The fleet of mobile maintenance trains plays a critical role in Network Rail’s operations, enabling the delivery of essential track-maintenance works throughout the railroad infrastructure; seven trains are currently operational and based at Darlington, Wakefield, Retford, Derby, Horsham, Paddock Wood and Romford, while the eighth vehicle is used to undertake overhaul and maintenance works.

“We’re very pleased to expand our partnership with Network Rail,” said Harsco Rail President Jeswant Gill.  “This award demonstrates Network Rail’s confidence in Harsco Rail as a valued partner capable of delivering class-leading performance.”

About Harsco Rail
Harsco Rail, a worldwide operating segment of Harsco Corporation, is a technological and innovative global supplier of railway track maintenance products and services. Harsco Rail provides expert engineering, vehicles and equipment, innovative technology, safety technology, dedicated parts and services, contracting services and quality maintenance from nine main locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Brazil, China and Australia. Additional information can be found at www.harscorail.com.

About Network Rail
Network Rail owns, operates and develops Britain’s railway infrastructure – 20,000 miles of track, 30,000 bridges, tunnels and viaducts and the thousands of signals, level crossings and stations. It run’s 20 of the UK’s largest stations while all the others, over 2,500, are run by the country’s train operating companies.

