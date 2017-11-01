Breaking News
Home / Top News / Harte Hanks Disclosure Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08

Harte Hanks Disclosure Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) today announced that, pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08, it approved a grant of employment inducement awards to Mr. Jon C. Biro in connection with his previously announced appointment as its new Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Harte Hanks’ independent directors approved the employment inducement awards as a material inducement for Mr. Biro to accept his offer of employment, in reliance on the employment inducement award exemption to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08 that requires stockholder approval of equity-based compensation plans.

On the third business day of his employment (the “Grant Date”), Mr. Biro will be granted inducement awards (the “Inducement Awards”) consisting of:  (i) $180,000 in nonqualified stock options to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”), vesting in four equal annual installments with an exercise price per share of Common Stock equal to the closing price of a share of Company Common Stock on the Date of Grant, with the number of options subject to the award calculated by dividing $180,000 by the per share value of a Company nonqualified stock option determined using Black-Scholes and applying the closing price of a share of Common Stock on the Date of Grant, and rounding down to the nearest whole share; (ii) $240,000 in restricted stock units, vesting in three equal annual installments, with the number of units calculated by dividing $240,000 by the closing price of a share of Common Stock on the Date of Grant, and rounding down to the nearest whole share; and (iii) $180,000 in performance stock units, which units shall: (i) vest on (and be subject to) the same conditions, allocations and performance criteria as the annual performance stock unit awards made to the Company’s other executive officers for 2017, and (ii) be equal to the number of units determined by dividing the $180,000 by the closing price of a share of Common Stock on the Date of Grant, and rounding down to the nearest whole share.  The Inducement Awards are subject to vesting acceleration upon certain transactions involving the Company.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect our clients with their customers in powerful ways.  Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world’s leading brands. Harte Hanks’ 5,000+ employees are located in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748, or email us at [email protected]  Follow us on Twitter @hartehanks or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarteHanks.

As used herein, “Harte Hanks” refers to Harte Hanks, Inc.  and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require.  Harte Hanks’ logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor and Media Contact:
Scott Hamilton
Investor and Public Relations
(303) 214-5563
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.