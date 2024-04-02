CLEVELAND, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axuall , the leader in healthcare workforce intelligence and Hartford HealthCare , Connecticut’s most comprehensive healthcare network, announced today that Axuall was selected to support Hartford HealthCare’s plan to bolster its workforce and reduce caregiver burnout. Axuall’s solution enables newly hired clinicians to be onboarded up to 15 days faster, allowing them to see patients sooner, and eliminate burdens for current Hartford HealthCare clinicians.

This partnership goes beyond the speed of onboarding. By harnessing big data and analytics (from nearly 7,000 data sources), Hartford HealthCare will create a vastly improved experience for its 6,000 clinicians by optimizing its care network, while increasing the amount of time for clinicians to treat patients. Hartford Healthcare will now be able to study clinician populations inside and outside its network, identify gaps and surpluses, and match and recruit talent.

“We are proud to partner with Axuall and differentiate ourselves within the healthcare community through provider-centric process automation in credentialing, privileging and enrollment,” said Stephanie Calcasola, MSN, RN-BC, Chief Quality Officer at Hartford HealthCare. “This perfectly aligns with our commitment to excellence, safety, clinician well-being, and innovation, allowing us to deliver world-class care at the most affordable cost.”

Axuall provides the health system’s clinicians with tools to manage their career information through streamlined data input and intelligent, automated form capture, streamlining credentialing and re-credentialing processes and providing them with a faster path to patient care.

“Hartford HealthCare’s strategic embrace of workforce intelligence technology reflects a commitment to staying ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare,” shared Charlie Lougheed, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Axuall. “Our shared vision for the future of healthcare is what unites us as partners, and we couldn’t be more proud of this collaboration to redefine the future of healthcare workforce management with Hartford HealthCare.”

Beyond directly improving processes for clinicians, this partnership saves health systems administrative costs and accelerates revenue. Other health systems already connected to Axuall’s Workforce Intelligence Network have experienced significant cost savings and efficiency gains while providing insights into their clinician populations for planning, engagement, recruitment, and onboarding.

About Axuall

Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics, and reporting. To learn more, visit www.axuall.com .

About Hartford Healthcare

With 41,000 colleagues, Hartford HealthCare’s unified culture enhances access, affordability, equity and excellence. Its care-delivery system — with more than 500 locations serving 185 towns and cities — includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a mobile neighborhood health program and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network.

