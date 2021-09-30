HARTLABS Announced “PORK 1984” NFT Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, HARTLABS has announced the launch of ‘PORK 1984’ NFT project. This project has been turning heads in the NFT community by taking on the classic Orwellian narratives from the “Animal House” and “1984” novels.

Set to be unveiled in three progressive chapters, PORK 1984 portrays a visual journey that parallels many modern day dystopian societies while making a point to allow their growing community to explore freedom in this new form of technology.

Owners of PORK 1984 NFTs will have the opportunity to rein-vision the classic George Orwell tales through the eyes of “PORK” NFT characters. Chapter 1 of PORK 1984 features a cast of 9840 factory working PORKS with a variety of traits equipped to help them to manage their lives in their current dystopia. Those that support the PORK movement and own a Chapter 1 NFT will be rewarded when a small group of lucky PORKS manage to break free from the evil Big Pig’s cordon. Once all PORK 1984 NFTs from Chapter 1 have been minted, Chapter 2 partner NFT’s will be claimable to owners for free (plus gas). Owners of both Chapter 1 & Chapter 2 NFTs will unlock Chapter 3’s dynamic storyline and the final battle for Freedom of OINK.

Fresh off the success of his recent SVINS NFT project, PORK 1984 creator Alex Hartman tells us: “I can’t wait for the community to see what we have in store for them in Chapters 2 & 3. With everything we have planned, from our community DAO to our upcoming Sandbox metaverse integration; PORK 1984 is going to deliver one of the most dynamic story telling experiences in the NFT space.” Alex, an immigrant who grew up in a dystopian society as a child himself; created the PORK 1984 project as a medium to speak out about oppression while helping others find a voice in the world to fight for freedom and a better life for themselves and their families.

Other PORK 1984 roadmap initiatives include a community liquidity pool through NFT20, exclusive members only giveaways, partnerships with NiftySlabs & Rarity Tools, merchandise and physical art prints for select owners. The PORK 1984 community is also granted full ownership of the intellectual property right (IP) of the PORK 1984 NFTs for each PORK that they own.

For users who want to join the journey, just mint the randomly generated chapter 1 PORK 1984 NFT on their website https://Pork1984.io today or see more of their already unveiled collection on http://opensea.io

