Hartman Wins Top Award for Its COVID Inspired ‘Clean Air Initiative’

The Hartman Team wins award for Best Technology Pivot at the REDNews Real Estate Awards ceremony in Houston, TX.

Houston, TX, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hartman Income REIT Management Inc. (Hartman), a premier property management company headquartered in Houston, announces that it has won the award for Best Technology Pivot at the 2021 RedNews Real Estate Awards for its implementation of Needlepoint Bi-Polar Ionization (NBPI). The award was presented at a ceremony on August 5 in Houston during the annual event.

RedNews Real Estate Awards acknowledge innovative and well-performing projects, companies, transactions, and people across Texas for their success in the Real Estate Industry.

The Best Technology Pivot award went to Hartman and its property management team for “embracing technology and delivering in a challenging environment.”

“Responding to the changing needs of our tenants and implementing our Clean Air Initiative is an investment we would make time and time again,” shared Al Hartman, CEO of the commercial real estate management firm. “Tenants have brought forward their return to the office plans because of the peace of mind that NBPI offers, it is a leading factor to why we have some of the highest occupied office buildings in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.”

To earn the high honor of Best Technology Pivot, Hartman took extraordinary measures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hartman implemented a Clean Air Initiative, which included the installation of NBPI technology at five office properties, spanning three submarkets with future plans to implement the technology at 12 additional properties.

The air purification technology works by attaching to an HVAC system and safely creating and releasing ions into the airstream. The system can safely destroy pathogens such as E coli, H1N1, Tuberculosis, and 99.4 percent of Coronaviruses, within 30 minutes.

Head of the NBPI implementation, Hartman’s SR, EVP of Asset Management, Dan Jones, explained, “At Hartman, our top priority is the health and wellness of our tenants. I am so proud of our swift response to the pandemic and how we were able to help our tenants return to the office with peace of mind.”

Hartman’s property management team was also honored to receive a finalist award for Best COVID Plan for rapidly implementing their CARE Committee to help Hartman employees have a one-stop resource for access to information regarding food services, education resources, medical assistance, COVID-19 testing, financial aid, and spiritual support. Shane Cawood, Hartman’s Director of Operations was also recognized as a finalist for Executive of the Year.

This award follows Hartman’s recent accomplishment of receiving a 60% on their Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey from tenants. NPS is a research tool used to calculate the loyalty of a company’s customers. According to ClearlyRated.com, Hartman’s NPS results rank Hartman in the top 6% of all commercial real estate companies participating in the survey.

To learn more about the benefits of NBPI and how Hartman can help you facilitate a safe return to the office, read The Hartman Promise.

CONTACT: Anthony Trollope Hartman Income REIT 713-467-2222 [email protected]