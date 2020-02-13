The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. airlines extend China flight cancelations into late April - February 12, 2020
- Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money - February 12, 2020
- CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego - February 12, 2020