Harvard Bioscience Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for March 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET

HOLLISTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) will announce its financial results for fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on March 10, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on March 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers: toll-free 1 (877) 303-7611 or international 1 (970) 315-0445 and referencing the conference ID # 4375572.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed through the Harvard Bioscience website. To listen to the webcast, go to http://investor.harvardbioscience.com/ – Events & Presentations.

Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings release and a related slide presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Harvard Bioscience’s website.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Investor Contact
Michael Rossi
Chief Financial Officer
(508) 893-8999
[email protected]

