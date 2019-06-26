Breaking News
Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Hardware for Expanding Research Capabilities

Designed to Acquire and Synchronize Pre-clinical Signals from Disparate Sources

ST. PAUL, Minn. and HOLLISTON, Mass., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Sciences International (DSI), a subsidiary of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) and the global leader in wireless physiologic monitoring, has launched the Signal Interface for researchers collecting telemetry signals to simultaneously acquire and synchronize additional digital or analog signals for a more comprehensive study design.

“It’s all about providing more value to the researcher,” said Jeff Duchemin, President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience. “This technology gives our customers the ability to integrate telemetry with a wide array of Harvard Bioscience, and third-party instrumentation.”

The Signal Interface creates cross-promotional synergies for Harvard Bioscience by allowing researchers to combine telemetry with Harvard Bioscience running wheels, treadmills, and the isolated heart perfusion system. It is also capable of acquiring and synchronizing signals from numerous third-party products including pressure catheters, blood flow meters, stimulus delivery tools, and more.

DSI will showcase the Signal Interface, along with other research solutions during the Society for Neuroscience’s annual meeting in October.

About Data Sciences International

Data Sciences International (DSI) provides a complete preclinical platform to assess physiological data for research ranging from basic, to drug discovery, and drug development. DSI is the leading provider of telemetry systems, pulmonary solutions, associated software platforms, and services. DSI is a subsidiary of Harvard Bioscience (Nasdaq: HBIO), a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of specialized products for life science research.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science. Our products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through our global sales organization, websites, catalogs, and through distributors including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR, GE Healthcare, and other specialized distributors. We have sales and manufacturing operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Spain, France, Canada and China. For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

