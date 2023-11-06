Innovative solutions for academic, CRO, pharma and biotech customers

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that it will be showcasing its latest product innovations at the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) conference from November 12-15, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Complementing an already extensive product line, the new innovations provide exciting new opportunities for advancing preclinical and organoid-focused research and therapy development by a broad range of customers.

The latest advancements from the Company’s Data Sciences International (DSI) preclinical business expand the reach of DSI’s industry-leading, GLP-compliant Ponemah™ preclinical data management platform. These advancements include DSI’s new SoHo™ implantable telemetry solution for small animal models and its VivaMARS™ high-capacity behavior monitoring system.

Integrated with the Ponemah platform, the SoHo implantable real-time telemetry solution enables researchers to collect, manage, analyze and report findings from multiple concurrent small animal models in a more natural shared housing environment. In addition, the SoHo solution allows data to be collected over longer time periods and opens exciting new opportunities for longitudinal studies. The SoHo solution is designed to support the customer’s business needs by reducing operating costs and test cycle times, enabling increased testing throughput.

The VivaMARS system combines the Company’s real-time high precision Panlab® activity monitoring technology with its Ponemah preclinical data management platform to create an integrated GLP-compliant solution. The system is ideally suited to meet the high throughput, automated neuropharmacology and neurotoxicology testing needs of CROs and pharma companies, in addition to longitudinal behavior studies carried out by leading research and academic institutes. For more information on the VivaMARS system, please visit the DSI website at https://www.datasci.com/products/behavior/vivamars-mobile-activity-rack-system.

From our Multi Channel Systems team, the Company will exhibit its first organoid-centric mesh Microelectrode Array (MEA). Expanding its recognized leadership position in in-vitro MEA products, the new mesh MEA system allows researchers to capture precise electrophysiology measurements from inside the organoid in real time. This new mesh MEA technology is designed for the emerging applications of organoids in research and discovery, safety pharmacology and toxicology. The Company will present early research results using this novel technology in neuroscience studies. For more information on our mesh MEA products and organoid research, please visit our website at https://www.harvardbioscience.com/applications/organoid-research.

Jim Green, Harvard Bioscience Chairman and CEO said, “These new product innovations reaffirm our commitment to driving fundamental advances in academic research and discovery while expanding our product lines to meet the needs of our industrial customers in CRO, pharma and biotech.”

Serge Savard, Harvard Bioscience Vice President of Product Management said, “With the integration of these new applications in a single data management platform, our Ponemah system provides neuroscience researchers with a powerful way of exploring combination studies of behavior, telemetry, and other modalities. And with the introduction of our organoid-centric mesh MEA, researchers can characterize and manipulate firing patterns from neuronal, cardiac and numerous other organ proxies.”

Booth at Society for Neuroscience Conference 2023

The Company will be exhibiting a range of solutions at Neuroscience 2023 at booth #1509, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mt Vernon Place NW 801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW, Washington, D.C.). Representatives will be present during exhibit hours from Sunday November 12, 2023 through Wednesday November 15, 2023 from 9.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. EST.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.harvardbioscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions or statements that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning expected future financial and operational performance including revenues, gross margins, earnings, cash and debt position, growth and the introduction of new products, and the strength of the Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (the “Company”) market position and business model. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Risks and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described its forward-looking statements include those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Inquiries:

Customers

Sales@datasci.com