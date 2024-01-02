Gay confirms she is stepping down following plagiarism accusations and backlash over Harvard’s response to antisemitismClaudine Gay resigns – live updatesFull report: Claudine Gay resigns as Harvard presidentDear Members of the Harvard Community,It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president. This is not a decision I came to easily. Continue reading…

