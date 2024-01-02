Claudine Gay announces in letter she is stepping down after just six months and returning to position as member of the facultyClaudine Gay’s resignation letter in fullClaudine Gay, the president of Harvard University, has resigned amid pressure over her response to questions about antisemitism at US colleges and allegations that she has plagiarized some of her academic work.In her resignation letter, Gay announced that she will be returning to her position as a member of the faculty. Continue reading…

