Harvard University has provided insight into how it conducted a plagiarism review of its former president and defended its actions in an eight-page summary submitted to Congress on Friday.
Ultimately, the university determined that former Harvard President Claudine Gay’s “conduct was not reckless nor intentional,” and did not rise to the level of “research misconduct.” The summary aimed to show Congress the “rigor” of Harvard’s review.
