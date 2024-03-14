Smart Thermal Battery Named Finalist in Reuters Global Energy Transition competition; Follows TIME and Edison Awards

The Harvest Pod The Harvest Pod is the smart controller that orchestrates when the heat pump operates and how much heat to store using machine learning, sensors and controls. It optimizes for outdoor temperatures, grid costs and emissions, and energy use, ensuring enough heat for home comfort.

BERKELEY, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harvest’s Smart Thermal Battery ™ was named Finalist in the Reuters Global Energy Transition 2024 competition today, one week after the company was named to TIME magazine’s GreenTech Companies 2024 list . In January, Harvest won a 2024 Edison Award for Sustainable Energy completing the Trifecta of clean energy awards.

Harvest’s HVAC controller, the Pod®, makes heat pumps smarter – managing thermal energy storage to slash emissions from home heating and hot water by 90% compared to gas equipment. Harvest is the cheapest way to decarbonize homes making electrification scalable. It lowers monthly energy bills by 30%, and with incentives, equipment costs are lower than a premium two-heat pump solution without Smart Thermal Battery technology.

“When we looked at the state of HVAC technology in 2018, we saw a huge opportunity to store and deliver thermal energy in a way that could literally help save our planet,” said Harvest CEO Jane Melia. “I’m so proud of the dedication of my team and the more than 170 customers who are harvesting the cheapest, greenest electricity. I am grateful for the recognition these awards bring to what is now an easy choice for homeowners to decarbonize their number one source of home emissions affordably.”

Harvest was named a finalist in the Technology Whitespace category of Reuter’s competition. This award celebrates “the most innovative technologies in the energy transition arena, that bridge the gap to make the seemingly impossible possible.” The nominations were judged independently by a carefully selected panel of judges composed of industry experts from academia, media, NGOs, and IGOs. Technology applications were evaluated based on relevance to zero-carbon energy, commercial viability, and disruptive potential. Winners in each category will be announced in New York on June 25, 2024.

The GreenTech Company list was presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Harvest ranked 55 out of 250 on the March 5, 2024 list. The ranking of US companies is based on the research and analysis of over 4,600 companies across three dimensions: positive environmental impact, financial strength, and innovation drive. More information on its methodology can be found here .

The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world. The Edison Awards Steering Committee reviewed all nominations with the final ballot to be determined by an independent judging panel of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics as well as past winners. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 18, 2023 in Fort Myers, FL.

About Harvest

Harvest (formerly Harvest Thermal) is a developer and manufacturer of an ultra-low carbon heating, cooling, and hot water system for the residential market. The award-winning, cloud-enabled Harvest Pod uses software, sensors, and controls to leverage the cheapest, cleanest electric rates for on-demand heating and hot water. By shifting electric load to off-peak times, Harvest also supports a cleaner, cheaper, and more resilient grid.

Founded in 2019, Harvest has raised nearly $11 million including support from the National Science Foundation, the California Energy Commission, Peninsula Clean Energy, Venture funds, and private investors.

