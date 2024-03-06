Harvester Industry size is expected to register 6.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing focus on precision farming for quality harvest.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The harvester market is poised to be valued at USD 69 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is driven by advancements in agricultural technology and mechanization. Farmers increasingly recognize the efficiency and productivity gains offered by harvesters, which enable them to complete harvesting tasks quickly and effectively, even across large fields. Additionally, the growing population and rising demand for food products necessitate higher agricultural output, driving the adoption of harvesters to enhance crop yield and optimize farming operations. Furthermore, government initiatives and subsidies aimed at promoting mechanized farming practices will stimulate industry growth.

The expansion of the commercial farming sector and the consolidation of agricultural land holdings drive the demand for larger and more efficient harvesting machinery. Large-scale farming operations require harvesters capable of covering vast areas efficiently while minimizing labor costs and time. Consequently, manufacturers are developing models with higher capacity, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced automation features to cater to the evolving needs of commercial farmers. In August 2023, Swaraj Tractors, a brand under the Mahindra Group, launched Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester, showcasing superior technical attributes in the field of agriculture mechanization.

Specialized features of potato harvester to favor adoption

Harvester market size from potato harvester segment is poised for sustained demand through 2032, owing to the increasing demand for potatoes as a staple food crop necessitating efficient harvesting methods to meet production requirements. They offer specialized features tailored to the unique needs of potato farming, such as gentle handling to prevent damage to tubers and precise digging capabilities to minimize losses and maximize yield. Additionally, the expansion of potato cultivation areas, particularly in regions experiencing population growth and dietary changes, drives the segmental growth.

Better accessibility and after-sales services of distributors

Distributor segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth through 2032, as they help in expanding reach and accessibility by effectively connecting harvester manufacturers with end-users, including farmers and agricultural enterprises. Distributors leverage their extensive networks and marketing expertise to promote products, provide technical support, and offer after-sales services. Additionally, the trend towards precision agriculture and mechanized farming practices has intensified the demand for specialized harvesting equipment tailored to specific crop types and farming conditions.

Farm equipment investments to push North America market growth

North America harvester market share is touted to surge at a rapid pace through 2032, attributed to the vast agricultural landscape and the predominance of large-scale farming operations. The adoption of precision agriculture practices and the integration of technology-driven solutions in farming operations contribute to the growing need for high-performance harvesters equipped with precision-guided systems and data analytics capabilities. Moreover, government support for agricultural modernization and subsidies for farm equipment incentivize farmers to upgrade their machinery, further stimulating industry expansion.

Key players involved in the growth of harvester market are Deere & Company, Sampo Rosenlew, CNH Industrial NV, CLAAS KGaA mbH, SDF Group, Kubota, AGRIFAC Machinery, AGCO Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, GRIMME Skandinavien A/S, Yanmar, KRONE Group, Zoomlion, and Rostelmash.

