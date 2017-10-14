LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled producer Harvey Weinstein on Saturday, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- California fires kill at least 38 as winds fuel ‘unwieldy beast’ - October 14, 2017
- Harvey Weinstein expelled from Academy of Motion Pictures - October 14, 2017
- Thousands flee California fires as winds fuel ‘unwieldy beast’ - October 14, 2017