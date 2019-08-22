U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about $4 billion (3.27 billion pounds) in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, the companies said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hasbro to buy studio Entertainment One, home of Peppa Pig, for $4 billion - August 22, 2019
- U.S. official says China far short of soybean purchase pledge after small sale - August 22, 2019
- YouTube finds influence campaign tied to Hong Kong protests - August 22, 2019