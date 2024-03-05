Fourth quarter revenue totaled $155.8 million, representing an increase of 15% year-over-year; fiscal 2024 revenue totaled $583.1 million, representing an increase of 23% year-over-year

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 115% at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 131% at the end of fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Fourth quarter total GAAP RPO totaled $775.8 million, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year; fourth quarter current GAAP RPO totaled $460.2 million, representing an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter total non-GAAP RPO totaled $801.4 million, representing an increase of 19% year-over-year; fourth quarter current non-GAAP RPO totaled $483.1 million, representing an increase of 21% year-over-year.

HashiCorp’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program for up to $250 million of the Company’s common stock.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, ended January 31, 2024.

“The HashiCorp team closed fiscal 2024 strong in Q4, with results that exceeded expectations,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp. “In fiscal 2025, we are doubling down on initiatives to simplify our go-to-market, improve our product monetization, and focus our business on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform. These efforts will help us reaccelerate our revenue growth in the new fiscal year.”

“We had a solid finish to fiscal 2024 with outperformance on the top and bottom line,” said Navam Welihinda, CFO, HashiCorp. “We enter fiscal 2025 with an operating plan to accelerate revenue growth and will execute our $250 million stock repurchase program.”

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $155.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, up 15% from $135.8 million in the same period last year. Total revenue was $583.1 million for fiscal 2024, up 23% from $475.9 million for the same period last year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $128.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, representing an 83% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $112.3 million and an 83% gross margin in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $133.5 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2024, representing an 86% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $115.9 million and an 85% non-GAAP gross margin in the same period last year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $48.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to GAAP operating loss of $62.9 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $26.8 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $31.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a GAAP net loss of $49.4 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $13.2 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss per Share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.16 based on 197.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.26 based on 188.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.05 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.07 in the same period last year.

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) Total GAAP RPO was $775.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $647.1 million in the same period last year. The current portion of GAAP RPO was $460.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $375.1 million at the end of the same period last year. Total non-GAAP RPO was $801.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $673.8 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO was $483.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $397.7 million at the end of the same period last year.

Cash: Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $1.6 million provided by operating activities in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1,278.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $1,286.1 million at the end of the same period last year.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to the comparable non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Recent Operating Highlights

HashiCorp ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 with 4,423 customers, up from 4,354 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 3,870 customers at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Company ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 with 897 customers with equal or greater than $100,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”), up from 877 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 798 customers at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Customers with equal to or greater than $100,000 in ARR represented 89% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 89% in the previous fiscal quarter and 89% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Quarterly subscription revenue from HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) reached $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, increased from $19.9 million in the previous fiscal quarter and increased from $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Company’s trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 115% at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 119% in the previous quarter and 131% at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Other Highlights

During the fourth quarter, HashiCorp continued to invest across its product portfolio and expand its ecosystem, including the following announcements:

Company news: Welcomed Michael Weingartner as HashiCorp’s first Chief Product Officer Promoted Talha Tariq to Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer Announced extension of partnership with Google Cloud to advance product offerings with Generative AI

Awards and Recognition: Received 2023 AWS Partner Award for Collaboration Partner of the Year – Global Received Palo Alto Networks 2023 Global Technology Partner of the Year Award

Product updates and improvements announced during the fourth quarter include: Terraform General availability of HashiCorp Terraform 1.7, which adds mocking capabilities to the Terraform test framework and a config-driven state removal workflow Support for Terraform in Amazon CodeWhisperer, which helps accelerate Terraform development by providing code suggestions that reduce total development effort New Terraform Cloud features, including: General availability of aggregated VCS reviews, which streamlines the verification process across multiple workspaces by offering an aggregated view of status checks and highlighting the most impactful changes that require the customer’s attention before code deployment General availability of on-demand policy evaluation, which improves visibility and control by letting users evaluate the effects of policy changes in Terraform Cloud before they are enforced A new view in the HashiCorp Terraform extension for Visual Studio Code, which shows Terraform Cloud workspaces and runs, reducing context-switching General availability of dynamic provider credentials support for Kubernetes with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) General availability of Terraform Cloud Operator v2 for Kubernetes, offering a Kubernetes-native workflow for workspace management and scalable Terraform Cloud agents General availability of test-integrated module publishing in the Terraform Cloud private registry Inactivity-based destruction for ephemeral workspaces, to automatically destroy resources based on a period of workspace inactivity Vault Limited beta of HCP Vault Radar, a new SaaS-based secrets discovery product that enables organizations to proactively discover unmanaged or unsecured secrets New observability integrations for HCP Vault, including AWS Cloudwatch, Elasticsearch, and New Relic, as well as a generic HTTP endpoint for flexible metrics streaming Support for Certificate Issuance External Policy Services (CIEPS) in Vault Enterprise 1.15 Boundary Release of HashiCorp Boundary 0.15, which improves governance and end user workflows with session recording storage policies and UX upgrades such as target search and filtering Consul General availability of Consul 1.17, which includes locality aware routing to reduce cost and latency, sameness groups to simplify multi-cluster operation, and multi-port (beta) to support modern distributed applications that have multiple port requirements. HCP Consul Central announced general availability of new service observability capabilities and a beta release for the global API Nomad General availability of HashiCorp Nomad 1.7, which introduces improved workload identity, improved Vault and Consul integrations, NUMA support, Nomad actions, and more



Share Repurchase Program

HashiCorp’s Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $250 million of the Company’s Class A common stock. Under the program, HashiCorp may purchase shares from time to time through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, and other means in compliance with applicable securities laws, including through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing, manner, price, and amount of any repurchases will be determined by HashiCorp at its discretion and depend on a variety of factors, including legal requirements, price, and economic market conditions.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $152 – $154 million

Non-GAAP operating loss of $19 – $16 million

Non-GAAP EPS (loss) / income of $(0.02) – $0.00

Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares of 197.9 million and 205.8 million

For the full fiscal year 2025, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $643 – $647 million

Non-GAAP operating loss of $46 – $43 million

Non-GAAP EPS income of $0.05 – $0.07

Weighted Average Diluted Shares of 203.3 million

HashiCorp has not reconciled its expectations as to first quarter and fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures. Due to the limited public trading history and significant volatility in the price of HashiCorp’s common stock, certain items, which could be material, cannot be calculated without unreasonable efforts. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

HashiCorp will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 2 p.m. PST to discuss HashiCorp’s financial results and financial guidance. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using the link available on our investor relations site at ir.hashicorp.com.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on HashiCorp’s investor relations site at ir.hashicorp.com.

About HashiCorp, Inc.

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud for infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on X @HashiCorp.

HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: License $ 19,757 $ 20,768 $ 67,612 $ 64,273 Support 108,940 96,890 420,948 349,855 Cloud-hosted services 21,307 14,516 76,086 46,860 Total subscription revenue 150,004 132,174 564,646 460,988 Professional services and other 5,779 3,614 18,491 14,901 Total revenue 155,783 135,788 583,137 475,889 Cost of revenue: Cost of license 592 607 1,968 1,753 Cost of support 13,706 12,853 58,208 48,112 Cost of cloud-hosted services 8,108 6,211 30,447 22,589 Total cost of subscription revenue 22,406 19,671 90,623 72,454 Cost of professional services and other 4,568 3,821 18,076 14,515 Total cost of revenue 26,974 23,492 108,699 86,969 Gross profit 128,809 112,296 474,438 388,920 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 90,146 95,028 369,164 355,826 Research and development 54,049 46,437 222,553 195,384 General and administrative 32,916 33,719 136,999 134,997 Total operating expenses 177,111 175,184 728,716 686,207 Loss from operations (48,302 ) (62,888 ) (254,278 ) (297,287 ) Interest income 17,113 13,241 65,159 26,367 Other income (expenses), net 126 557 (510 ) (2,365 ) Loss before income taxes (31,063 ) (49,090 ) (189,629 ) (273,285 ) Provision for income taxes 559 269 1,039 1,013 Net loss $ (31,622 ) $ (49,359 ) $ (190,668 ) $ (274,298 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (1.47 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 197,183 188,803 193,825 186,029

HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) As of January 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 763,414 $ 1,286,134 Short-term investments 515,163 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance 182,614 162,369 Deferred contract acquisition costs 50,285 42,812 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,075 17,683 Total current assets 1,541,551 1,508,998 Property and equipment, net 33,933 24,594 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,508 12,560 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 80,055 81,286 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 11,611 — Goodwill 12,197 — Other assets, non-current 1,092 902 Total assets $ 1,691,947 $ 1,628,340 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,081 $ 12,450 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,118 6,783 Accrued compensation and benefits 56,007 58,628 Operating lease liabilities 4,025 3,380 Deferred revenue 334,894 272,909 Customer deposits 25,627 26,699 Total current liabilities 440,752 380,849 Deferred revenue, non-current 26,659 29,335 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,008 12,093 Other liabilities, non-current 1,535 713 Total liabilities 478,954 422,990 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2024 and January 31, 2023, respectively; 125,333 and 88,823 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and January 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 200,000 and 200,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2024 and January 31, 2023, respectively; 73,921 and 101,145 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and January 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,184,451 1,985,747 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (393 ) — Accumulated deficit (971,068 ) (780,400 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,212,993 1,205,350 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,691,947 $ 1,628,340

HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Year Ended January 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (190,668 ) $ (274,298 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 170,617 171,161 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,506 4,588 Non-cash operating lease cost 3,054 2,860 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities (12,738 ) — Deferred income taxes (414 ) — Other 138 (1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (20,392 ) (35,556 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (6,242 ) (34,767 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,656 ) (61 ) Accounts payable (3,668 ) (1,817 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 438 2,609 Accrued compensation and benefits (2,621 ) 1,689 Operating lease liabilities (3,442 ) (3,140 ) Deferred revenue 59,309 78,955 Customer deposits (1,072 ) 3,316 Net cash used in operating activities (10,851 ) (84,462 ) Cash flows from investing activities Business combination, net of cash acquired (20,860 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (697 ) (252 ) Capitalized internal-use software (11,333 ) (8,746 ) Purchase of short-term investments (811,838 ) — Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 26,372 — Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 283,185 — Net cash used in investing activities (535,171 ) (8,998 ) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (269 ) (248 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 6,003 5,034 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 17,568 17,197 Net cash provided by financing activities 23,302 21,983 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (522,720 ) (71,477 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 1,286,134 1,357,611 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 763,414 $ 1,286,134

HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended Year Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 128,809 $ 112,296 $ 474,438 $ 388,920 Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 573 330 1,916 988 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 3,443 3,249 14,668 13,801 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 625 — 1,667 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 133,450 $ 115,875 $ 492,689 $ 403,709 GAAP gross margin 83 % 83 % 81 % 82 % Non-GAAP gross margin 86 % 85 % 84 % 85 % Reconciliation of loss from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (48,302 ) $ (62,888 ) $ (254,278 ) $ (297,287 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 573 330 1,916 988 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 40,569 35,789 170,617 171,161 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 708 — 1,889 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses (5 ) — 499 — Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (6,457 ) $ (26,769 ) $ (79,357 ) $ (125,138 ) GAAP operating margin (31 )% (46 )% (44 )% (62 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (4 )% (20 )% (14 )% (26 )%

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share GAAP net loss $ (31,622 ) $ (49,359 ) $ (190,668 ) $ (274,298 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 573 330 1,916 988 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 40,569 35,789 170,617 171,161 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 708 — 1,889 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses (5 ) — 499 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 10,223 $ (13,240 ) $ (15,747 ) $ (102,149 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (1.47 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.05 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.55 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 197,183 188,803 193,825 186,029 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic 197,183 188,803 193,825 186,029 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted 205,117 188,803 193,825 186,029 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by (used in) in operating activities $ 10,286 $ 1,578 $ (10,851 ) $ (84,462 ) Add: purchases of property and equipment (206 ) (112 ) (697 ) (252 ) Add: capitalized internal-use software (2,797 ) (2,572 ) (11,333 ) (8,746 ) Non-GAAP free cash inflow (outflow) $ 7,283 $ (1,106 ) $ (22,881 ) $ (93,460 ) GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a % of revenue 7 % 1 % (2 )% (18 )% Non-GAAP free cash inflow (outflow) as a % of revenue 5 % (1 )% (4 )% (20 )% TTM Total Revenue $ 583,137 $ 475,889 $ 583,137 $ 475,889 TTM cash used in operating activities (10,851 ) (84,462 ) (10,851 ) (84,462 ) TTM free cash flow (22,881 ) (93,460 ) (22,881 ) (93,460 ) TTM cash used in operating activities as a % of revenue (2 )% (18 )% (2 )% (18 )% TTM free cash flow as a % of revenue (4 )% (20 )% (4 )% (20 )%

HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RPOS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) As of January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 GAAP RPOs GAAP short-term RPOs $ 460,170 $ 375,072 GAAP long-term RPOs 315,580 271,992 Total GAAP RPOs $ 775,750 $ 647,064 Add: Customer deposits Customer deposits expected to be recognized within the next 12 months $ 22,882 $ 22,657 Customer deposits expected to be recognized after the next 12 months 2,745 4,042 Total customer deposits $ 25,627 $ 26,699 Non-GAAP RPOs Non-GAAP short-term RPOs $ 483,052 $ 397,729 Non-GAAP long-term RPOs 318,325 276,034 Total Non-GAAP RPOs $ 801,377 $ 673,763

HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY BUSINESS METRICS

(dollars in millions, except customers and percentages)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31,

2024 October 31,

2023 July 31,

2023 April 30,

2023 January 31,

2023 Number of customers (as of end of period) 4,423 4,354 4,217 4,153 (2) 3,870 (2) Number of customers equal or greater than $100,000 in ARR 897 877 851 830 798 GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M) $ 775.8 $ 678.2 $ 682.5 $ 635.3 $ 647.1 Non-GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M) $ 801.4 $ 700.4 (1) $ 708.0 (1) $ 660.2 (1) $ 673.8 Quarterly subscription revenue from HCP ($M) $ 21.3 $ 19.9 $ 18.4 $ 16.5 $ 14.5 Trailing four quarters average Net Dollar Revenue Retention Rate 115 % 119 % 124 % 127 % 131 % Trailing twelve months cash used in operating activities as a % of revenue (2 )% (3 )% (8 )% (13 )% (18 )% Trailing twelve months Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (4 )% (6 )% (1) (10 )% (1) (15 )% (1) (20 )%

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.

(2) Subsequent to the issuance of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, we identified an immaterial error in the calculation of our total customers count related to our self-service, or “pay as you use,” customers, which we have corrected accordingly.

HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL FINANCIAL DATA

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31,

2024 October 31,

2023 July 31,

2023 April 30,

2023 January 31,

2023 Revenue $ 155,783 $ 146,125 $ 143,246 $ 137,983 $ 135,788 GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 10,286 $ 8,657 $ (29,794 ) $ 3,874 $ 1,578 Non-GAAP free cash inflow (outflow) $ 7,283 $ 5,716 (1) $ (36,625 ) (1) $ 744 (1) $ (1,106 )

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.

