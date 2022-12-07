Third quarter revenue totaled $125.3 million, representing an increase of 52% year-over-year;

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention rate was 134% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from 127% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Third quarter total GAAP RPO totaled $531.8 million, representing an increase of 52% year-over-year; third quarter current GAAP RPO totaled $322.4 million, representing an increase of 46% year-over-year.

Third quarter total non-GAAP RPO totaled $553.4 million, representing an increase of 50% year-over-year; third quarter current non-GAAP RPO totaled $341.5 million, representing an increase of 44% year-over-year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022.

“As organizations move to the cloud, they are standardizing on our products, which provide a consistent operating model across their infrastructure stack. Our third quarter results highlight how our products are a strategic investment for the Global 2000 as they make that transition,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp. “This quarter we made exciting progress across our portfolio, as we expanded our product suite with new zero trust security capabilities and new high-value enterprise capabilities for infrastructure automation.”

“I am pleased with our solid overall performance in Q3. Existing customers are seeing immense value and continue to expand and extend their relationships with us at a healthy rate, as shown by our high net retention rate of 134%,” said Navam Welihinda, CFO, HashiCorp. “We have concluded our accelerated investment cycle that has been underway for several quarters, and reaffirm our commitment to our goals for operating leverage in fiscal 2024.”

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $125.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up 52% from $82.2 million in the same period last year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $102.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, representing an 82% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $71.1 million and an 86% gross margin in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $106.7 million in the third quarter fiscal 2023, representing an 85% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $71.3 million and an 87% non-GAAP gross margin in the same period last year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $77.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to GAAP operating loss of $21.5 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $30.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $20.0 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $72.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $22.0 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $25.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $20.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss per Share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.38 based on 187.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.33 based on 66.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.13 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.31 in the same period last year.

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO): Total GAAP RPO was $531.8 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $349.0 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of GAAP RPO was $322.4 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $220.7 million at the end of the same period last year. Total non-GAAP RPO was $553.4 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $368.0 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO was $341.5 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $237.7 million at the end of the same period last year.

Cash: Net cash used in operating activities was $15.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $23.1 million used in operating activities in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,274.9 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $218.2 million at the end of the same period last year.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to the most comparable non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter and Recent Operating Highlights

Key Metrics:

HashiCorp ended the third quarter of fiscal 2023 with 3,899 customers, up from 3,612 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 2,392 customers at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2023 with 760 customers with equal or greater than $100,000 in ARR, up from 734 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 595 customers at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Customers equal to or greater than $100,000 in ARR represented 89% of total revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 88% in the previous fiscal quarter and 87% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Quarterly subscription revenue from HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) reached $12.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, increased from $10.6 million in the previous fiscal quarter and increased from $5.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company’s trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention rate was 134% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 127% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights:

During the third quarter, HashiCorp continued to invest across its product portfolio, including the following products enhancements:

HashiConf Global: over ten thousand attendees in person and on the virtual platform; the event included multiple product announcements:

HCP Boundary (generally available): expands zero trust security on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform with secure remote access HashiCorp Terraform Cloud: delivers enhanced functionality, including continuous validation for infrastructure configurations, no-code provisioning, and native Open Policy Agent support HCP Vault on Azure (beta): streamlines secrets management for workloads running on Azure HCP Waypoint (beta): enables developers to easily deploy, manage, and observe applications across their infrastructure or platforms HashiCorp Consul: delivers enhancements designed to improve operational efficiency, scalability, and resiliency, including support for AWS Lambda functions.

New and enhanced technology integrations with our partners including: Cockroach Labs, Dynatrace, F5, ForgeRock, New Relic, Snyk, Torq, Palo Alto Networks, and more.

HashiCorp and Intel collaboration: to accelerate migration to the cloud with HashiCorp Terraform, Intel Xeon-based platforms, and supporting services from Intel’s extensive global ecosystem.

Q3 Awards: Datadog Partner Network Integration Developer Partner of the Year Award, Insight Integrated Solution Partner of the Year, Australia Reseller News Innovation Award for Software, Comparably Best Work-Life Balance.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $123 – $125 million

Non-GAAP operating loss of $54 – $51 million

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.23 – $0.21

Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 189.1 million

For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $463 – $465 million

Non-GAAP operating loss of $152 – $149 million

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.71 – $0.69

Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 186.2 million

HashiCorp has not reconciled its expectations as to fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Due to the limited public trading history and significant volatility in the price of HashiCorp’s common stock, certain items, which could be material, cannot be calculated without unreasonable efforts. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

About HashiCorp, Inc.

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud for infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements including, among others, statements about our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023. In some cases you can identify forward- looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market opportunity and our ability to benefit from it, market and customer trends, including continued adoption by our customers of their multi-cloud strategies, our customers’ confidence in our products, and our outlook related to the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, HashiCorp and its business as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated September 1, 2022 and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for HashiCorp to differ materially from those contained in HashiCorp’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and HashiCorp specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have disclosed non-GAAP gross profit of subscription revenue and non-GAAP gross profit of professional services and other, non-GAAP gross margin of subscription revenue and non-GAAP gross margin of professional services and other, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and total and current non-GAAP RPOs, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure at the end of this release.

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit for subscription revenue and professional services and other as GAAP gross profit before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP gross margin for subscription revenue and professional services and other as GAAP gross margin before the impact of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative) as GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative) before the impact of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense. We calculate non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense.

We calculate non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average shares outstanding.

We calculated non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue is calculated as non-GAAP free cash flow divided by total revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP RPOs as RPOs plus customer deposits, which are refundable pre-paid amounts, based on the timing of when these customer deposits are expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO represents the amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.hashicorp.com.





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: License $ 17,823 $ 9,892 $ 43,505 $ 31,850 Support 89,500 64,894 252,965 175,782 Cloud-hosted services 12,875 5,357 32,344 11,699 Subscription revenue 120,198 80,143 328,814 219,331 Professional services and other 5,143 2,078 11,287 4,915 Total revenue 125,341 82,221 340,101 224,246 Cost of revenue: Cost of license 393 37 1,146 167 Cost of support 12,149 6,884 35,259 23,568 Cost of cloud-hosted services 5,849 2,526 16,378 7,723 Cost of subscription revenue 18,391 9,447 52,783 31,458 Cost of professional services and other 4,157 1,692 10,694 5,276 Total cost of revenue 22,548 11,139 63,477 36,734 Gross profit 102,793 71,082 276,624 187,512 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 92,872 53,511 260,798 142,380 Research and development 53,887 25,655 148,947 68,703 General and administrative 33,372 13,450 101,278 38,478 Total operating expenses 180,131 92,616 511,023 249,561 Loss from operations (77,338 ) (21,534 ) (234,399 ) (62,049 ) Interest income 8,584 17 13,126 216 Other expenses, net (2,882 ) (16 ) (2,922 ) (126 ) Loss before income taxes (71,636 ) (21,533 ) (224,195 ) (61,959 ) Provision for income taxes 322 418 744 479 Net loss $ (71,958 ) $ (21,951 ) $ (224,939 ) $ (62,438 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 187,080 66,782 185,124 66,313





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

As of October 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,274,901 $ 1,355,828 Accounts receivable, net 115,279 126,812 Deferred contract acquisition costs 37,317 32,205 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,437 17,744 Total current assets 1,441,934 1,532,589 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 73,505 57,126 Other assets, non-current 37,926 33,960 Total assets $ 1,553,365 $ 1,623,675 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,367 $ 14,267 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,309 7,672 Accrued compensation and benefits 53,204 56,939 Deferred revenue 220,579 206,416 Customer deposits 21,569 23,383 Total current liabilities 319,028 308,677 Deferred revenue, non-current 13,603 16,873 Other liabilities, non-current 13,528 15,834 Total liabilities 346,159 341,384 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 77,447 and 30,597 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 200,000 and 200,000 shares authorized as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 110,394 and 151,570 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,938,244 1,788,390 Accumulated deficit (731,041 ) (506,102 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,207,206 1,282,291 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,553,365 $ 1,623,675





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (224,939 ) $ (62,438 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 135,372 4,766 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,178 1,478 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,135 1,685 Other (8 ) 69 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,541 7,919 Deferred contract acquisition costs (21,491 ) (22,397 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,391 (4,327 ) Accounts payable 2,100 3,818 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,663 ) (2,162 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (3,735 ) 12,838 Deferred revenue 10,893 12,770 Customer deposits (1,814 ) (3,236 ) Net cash used in operating activities (86,040 ) (49,217 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (140 ) (86 ) Capitalized internal-use software (6,174 ) (4,652 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,314 ) (4,738 ) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (222 ) – Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 3,155 3,376 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 8,501 – Payments of deferred offering costs – (2,028 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 11,434 1,348 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (80,920 ) (52,607 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 1,357,613 272,576 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 1,276,693 $ 219,969 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,090 $ 655 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 2,827 $ 2,364 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new lease obligations $ – $ 2,036 Unpaid deferred offering costs $ – $ 1,818 Capitalized stock-based compensation expense $ 3,042 $ –





HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of subscription revenue $ 18,391 $ 9,447 $ 52,783 $ 31,458 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software (267 ) – (658 ) – Less: Stock-based compensation expense (2,944 ) (194 ) (8,450 ) (384 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenue $ 15,180 $ 9,253 $ 43,675 $ 31,074 GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 4,157 $ 1,692 $ 10,694 $ 5,276 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (722 ) (12 ) (2,102 ) (36 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 3,435 $ 1,680 $ 8,592 $ 5,240 GAAP cost of revenue $ 22,548 $ 11,139 $ 63,477 $ 36,734 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software (267 ) – (658 ) – Less: Stock-based compensation expense (3,666 ) (206 ) (10,552 ) (420 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 18,615 $ 10,933 $ 52,267 $ 36,314 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit of subscription revenue $ 101,807 $ 70,696 $ 276,031 $ 187,873 Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 267 – 658 – Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,944 194 8,450 384 Non-GAAP gross profit of subscription revenue $ 105,018 $ 70,890 $ 285,139 $ 188,257 GAAP gross margin of subscription revenue 85 % 88 % 84 % 86 % Non-GAAP gross margin of subscription revenue 87 % 88 % 87 % 86 % GAAP gross profit of professional services and other $ 986 $ 386 $ 593 $ (361 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 722 12 2,102 36 Non-GAAP gross profit of professional services and other $ 1,708 $ 398 $ 2,695 $ (325 ) GAAP gross margin of professional services and other 19 % 19 % 5 % (7 %) Non-GAAP gross margin of professional services and other 33 % 19 % 24 % (7 %) GAAP gross profit $ 102,793 $ 71,082 $ 276,624 $ 187,512 Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 267 – 658 – Add: Stock-based compensation expense 3,666 206 10,552 420 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 106,726 $ 71,288 $ 287,834 $ 187,932 GAAP gross margin 82 % 86 % 81 % 84 % Non-GAAP gross margin 85 % 87 % 85 % 84 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 92,872 $ 53,511 $ 260,798 $ 142,380 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (15,398 ) (525 ) (44,212 ) (1,748 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 77,474 $ 52,986 $ 216,586 $ 140,632 GAAP research and development $ 53,887 $ 25,655 $ 148,947 $ 68,703 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (14,988 ) (436 ) (40,233 ) (1,272 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 38,899 $ 25,219 $ 108,714 $ 67,431 GAAP general and administrative $ 33,372 $ 13,450 $ 101,278 $ 38,478 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (12,658 ) (375 ) (40,375 ) (1,326 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 20,714 $ 13,075 $ 60,903 $ 37,152 Reconciliation of loss from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (77,338 ) $ (21,534 ) $ (234,399 ) $ (62,049 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 267 – 658 – Add: Stock-based compensation expense 46,710 1,542 135,372 4,766 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (30,361 ) $ (19,992 ) $ (98,369 ) $ (57,283 ) GAAP operating margin (62 %) (26 %) (69 %) (28 %) Non-GAAP operating margin (24 %) (24 %) (29 %) (26 %)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share: GAAP net loss $ (71,958 ) $ (21,951 ) $ (224,939 ) $ (62,438 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 267 – 658 – Add: Stock-based compensation expense 46,710 1,542 135,372 4,766 Non-GAAP net loss $ (24,981 ) $ (20,409 ) $ (88,909 ) $ (57,672 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (0.94 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (0.94 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs – – 0.01 – Add: Stock-based compensation expense 0.25 0.02 0.73 0.07 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 187,080 66,782 185,124 66,313 Non-GAAP free cash flow GAAP net cash used in operating activities $ (15,171 ) $ (23,051 ) $ (86,040 ) $ (49,217 ) Add: purchases of property and equipment (68 ) (41 ) (140 ) (86 ) Add: capitalized internal-use software (2,658 ) (1,840 ) (6,174 ) (4,652 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (17,897 ) $ (24,932 ) $ (92,354 ) $ (53,955 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (14 %) (30 %) (27 %) (24 %) TTM Total Revenue $ 436,624 $ 286,066 $ 436,624 $ 286,066 TTM Free Cash flow (101,210 ) (61,640 ) (101,210 ) (61,640 ) TTM Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (23 %) (22 %) (23 %) (22 %)





HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RPOS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of October 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 GAAP RPOs GAAP short-term RPOs $ 322,406 $ 268,911 GAAP long-term RPOs 209,383 159,923 Total GAAP RPOs $ 531,789 $ 428,834 Add: Customer deposits Customer deposits expected to be recognized within the next 12 months $ 19,102 $ 20,324 Customer deposits expected to be recognized after the next 12 months 2,467 3,059 Total customer deposits $ 21,569 $ 23,383 Non-GAAP RPOs Non-GAAP short-term RPOs $ 341,508 $ 289,235 Non-GAAP long-term RPOs 211,850 162,982 Total Non-GAAP RPOs $ 553,358 $ 452,217





HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY BUSINESS METRICS

(dollars in millions, except customers and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31,

2021

January 31,

2022

April 30,

2022 July 31,

2022 October 31,

2022 Number of customers (as of end of period) 2,392 2,715 3,240 3,612 3,899 Number of customers equal or greater than $100,000 in ARR 595 655 704 734 760 Non-GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M) $ 368.0 $ 452.2 $ 457.6 $ 498.4 $ 553.4 Quarterly subscription revenue from HCP ($M) $ 5.4 $ 6.9 $ 8.8 $ 10.6 $ 12.9 Trailing four quarters average Net Dollar Revenue Retention Rate 127 % 131 % 133 % 134 % 134 % Trailing twelve months Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (22 %) (20 %) (22 %) (28 %) (23 %)





HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL FINANCIAL DATA

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31,

2021 January 31,

2022 April 30,

2022 July 31,

2022 October 31,

2022 Revenue $ 82.2 $ 96.5 $ 100.9 $ 113.9 $ 125.3 Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (24.9 ) $ (8.9 ) $ (15.3 ) $ (59.1 ) $ (17.9 )

