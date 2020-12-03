HashiCorp Appoints First Country Manager for Japan to Lead Continued Growth

Japan country manager HashiCorp Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashiCorp ®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has appointed Kazunari Hanao as its first country manager for Japan. Hanao-san will oversee the company’s continued growth in Japan, which will include building out the HashiCorp Japan team, supporting existing and new customers in the region, and continuing to work closely with its distribution partner, Networld, and large system integrator and delivery partners.

Japan is an emerging, high-growth market for HashiCorp. The company continues to see increased demand in Japan for its multi-cloud infrastructure automation products, HashiCorp Terraform™, Vault™, Consul™, and Nomad™ for infrastructure, security, networking, and application automation. Worldwide, more than 250 of the Global 2000 have deployed the company’s commercial products. Terraform and Vault are the most widely adopted HashiCorp tools in Japan, with Consul and Nomad adoption emerging. The leading industries adopting HashiCorp tools are telecommunications, gaming, and IT and communications.

“I am thrilled to join HashiCorp, and bring my experience supporting organizations as they pursue digital transformation initiatives,” said Kazunari Hanao, Japan country manager, HashiCorp. “The move to a cloud operating model is a fundamental shift for everyone — for enterprises and even for the Japanese government — since it means rethinking the basics of IT infrastructure, security, networking, and application runtimes. HashiCorp is well positioned to help these organizations with this shift. As demand for HashiCorp products continues to grow in Japan, I am looking forward to expanding the business and building a strong team to further support our growing customer base.”

Hanao-san is a technology industry veteran, joining HashiCorp from VMware, where he was responsible for leading the expansion of the Tanzu product line for the Japan market. Prior to that, Hanao-san spent several years at Pivotal Software, before its acquisition by VMware. At Pivotal, Hanao-san was the country manager for Japan, where he was responsible for supporting digital transformation initiatives for enterprise companies, by utilizing agile development and cloud native infrastructure. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Oracle Japan and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

“As we experience increasing interest and demand for the HashiCorp tools in the Japan market, I am pleased to welcome Hanao-san to our team. His leadership and experience with cloud native and agile technologies to support organizations and their digital transformation initiatives will be invaluable as we grow HashiCorp in the Japan market,” said David Carless, vice president, APJ, HashiCorp.

