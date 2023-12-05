HashiCorp recognized as Collaboration Partner of the Year – Global winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, is pleased to announce it is the recipient of a 2023 Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

HashiCorp and AWS have collaborated extensively to deliver joint infrastructure and security solutions that help customers move to and operate in AWS cloud environments. During re:Invent this year, AWS and HashiCorp announced launch day support for Amazon S3 Express in the HashiCorp Terraform AWS provider and Amazon CodeWhisperer support for Terraform. During the last 12 months, HashiCorp and AWS introduced AWS Service Catalog support for Terraform Cloud to help enterprises organize, govern, and distribute their Terraform Cloud configurations within AWS at scale. HashiCorp and AWS also collaborated to let users synchronize secrets from HCP Vault or Vault Enterprise to AWS Secrets Manager so they are always up to date.

“We’re honored to be named AWS’s Collaboration Partner of the Year, the second year in a row we’ve been selected for an AWS Partner of the Year award,” said Meghan Liese, Vice President of Product Marketing at HashiCorp. “Over the past years, we’ve worked hand-in-hand with our partners at AWS to support new services and unlock the cloud for our joint customers. We look forward to another year of success and collaboration with AWS.”

Joint customers such as Airbnb, Discover Financial, Vodafone, Q2, and Zurich Insurance rely on HashiCorp’s infrastructure products to build, deploy, and manage their infrastructure lifecycle on AWS. This year, the AWS provider for Terraform surpassed 2 billion downloads, a milestone that underscores the growing need for standardized infrastructure as code (IaC) solutions. The integration of HashiCorp’s security products with AWS reinforces identity-based controls and ensures the protection, inspection, and secure connection of users and machines to critical secrets and data.

For the second year in a row, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, which are awarded at both the geo and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with a third-party audit conducted by Canalys. HashiCorp is excited to announce it has received Collaboration Partner of the Year – Global, recognizing situations where a partner has collaborated with 2 or more AWS Partners in helping address customer problems. Awarded to a partner organization that collaborates with other AWS Partners to work on solving the same customer challenge with their skills and ability to deliver valuable customer solutions based on services and technology offered across multiple AWS Partners.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers free community source-available products, enterprise products, and managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information visit hashicorp.com.

Investor contact

Alex Kurtz

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@hashicorp.com

Media and analyst contact

Kate Lehman

Director, Corporate Communications

media@hashicorp.com