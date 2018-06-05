Breaking News
Home / Top News / HashiCorp Delivers Day-Zero Support for New AWS Kubernetes Service with Terraform

HashiCorp Delivers Day-Zero Support for New AWS Kubernetes Service with Terraform

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Terraform users can now adopt Kubernetes on AWS faster, more easily, and follow their standard infrastructure provisioning workflow

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashiCorp, a leader in cloud automation software, today announced day-zero support for the new AWS Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS) with HashiCorp Terraform.

EKS is the newest managed service offered by AWS and will allow users to create Kubernetes clusters and incorporate other AWS services, like auto-scaling, without the large amounts of manual configurations previously required.

HashiCorp has updated the existing Terraform AWS provider so that users can provision the AWS EKS service by defining it as a dedicated resource within their configuration files. Customers use Terraform to provide a consistent provisioning workflow across AWS and other environments. Terraform support for AWS EKS means users bring Kubernetes on AWS into their IT infrastructure faster and more easily, following the standard provisioning workflows that the operations teams already know.

“Containers are the most important element of our application platform right now. We feel EKS provides a great option as a managed Kubernetes environment on AWS, but we did need a consistent way to provision across our infrastructure, which also extends to include other technologies,” said Chris Jackson, director of cloud platforms at Pearson, a learning company with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. “We use HashiCorp Terraform to provision the breadth of our public cloud infrastructure fleet and the immediate support for EKS within Terraform will allow us to migrate our teams to managed services faster and allow us to focus on new areas of value for our internal developer teams sooner.”

“We know our customers are excited to start using EKS,” said Burzin Patel, VP of alliances at HashiCorp. “It was important to us to ensure they would have the ability to integrate this new service into their existing Terraform workflows as soon as AWS released it. HashiCorp engineering worked in close partnership with AWS to update and test the Terraform AWS provider to support this new service on day zero.”

Availability
Both EKS and Terraform support for EKS are generally available today. HashiCorp is a member of the Advanced tier of the AWS Partner Network, and offers Terraform integrations for hundreds of AWS services, as well as support for other HashiCorp products on AWS, including HashiCorp Vault, HashiCorp Consul, and HashiCorp Nomad.

Additional Resources

  • About AWS Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes https://aws.amazon.com/eks/
  • HashiCorp Blog: “HashiCorp Announces Terraform Support for Kubernetes Service on AWS” https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/hashicorp-announces-terraform-support-aws-kubernetes
  • HashiCorp Terraform Beyond the Basics with AWS https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/apn/terraform-beyond-the-basics-with-aws/
  • About the HashiCorp Terraform AWS Provider and Supported Services https://www.terraform.io/docs/providers/aws/index.html

About HashiCorp
HashiCorp is a cloud infrastructure automation company that enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded thousands of times per day and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
[email protected] 
+1-650-814-4560

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.