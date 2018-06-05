HashiCorp Delivers Day-Zero Support for New AWS Kubernetes Service with Terraform

Terraform users can now adopt Kubernetes on AWS faster, more easily, and follow their standard infrastructure provisioning workflow

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashiCorp, a leader in cloud automation software, today announced day-zero support for the new AWS Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS) with HashiCorp Terraform.

EKS is the newest managed service offered by AWS and will allow users to create Kubernetes clusters and incorporate other AWS services, like auto-scaling, without the large amounts of manual configurations previously required.

HashiCorp has updated the existing Terraform AWS provider so that users can provision the AWS EKS service by defining it as a dedicated resource within their configuration files. Customers use Terraform to provide a consistent provisioning workflow across AWS and other environments. Terraform support for AWS EKS means users bring Kubernetes on AWS into their IT infrastructure faster and more easily, following the standard provisioning workflows that the operations teams already know.

“Containers are the most important element of our application platform right now. We feel EKS provides a great option as a managed Kubernetes environment on AWS, but we did need a consistent way to provision across our infrastructure, which also extends to include other technologies,” said Chris Jackson, director of cloud platforms at Pearson, a learning company with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. “We use HashiCorp Terraform to provision the breadth of our public cloud infrastructure fleet and the immediate support for EKS within Terraform will allow us to migrate our teams to managed services faster and allow us to focus on new areas of value for our internal developer teams sooner.”

“We know our customers are excited to start using EKS,” said Burzin Patel, VP of alliances at HashiCorp. “It was important to us to ensure they would have the ability to integrate this new service into their existing Terraform workflows as soon as AWS released it. HashiCorp engineering worked in close partnership with AWS to update and test the Terraform AWS provider to support this new service on day zero.”

Both EKS and Terraform support for EKS are generally available today. HashiCorp is a member of the Advanced tier of the AWS Partner Network, and offers Terraform integrations for hundreds of AWS services, as well as support for other HashiCorp products on AWS, including HashiCorp Vault, HashiCorp Consul, and HashiCorp Nomad.

HashiCorp is a cloud infrastructure automation company that enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded thousands of times per day and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

