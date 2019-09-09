HashiCorp Expands Reseller and Systems Integrator Programs to Deliver Specialization, Additional Training for Partners to Meet Customer Multi-Cloud Needs

HashiCorp Names 2019 Channel Partners of the Year for Resellers/Systems Integrators That Are Focused on Helping With Cloud Operating Model Transition

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at HashiConf, HashiCorp, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation, announced the expansion of the company’s reseller and systems integrator (SI) programs to help HashiCorp’s partners continue to assist Global 2000 organizations in building and managing their complex, multi-cloud IT infrastructures using a cloud operating model. The company also debuted its inaugural HashiCorp Channel Partners of the Year Awards, recognizing three resellers and SIs who are investing in their own expertise to help customers transition to a multi-cloud environment.

Since launching a partner program for resellers and SIs under the umbrella of the overall HashiCorp Partner Network in 2017, HashiCorp has provided channel partners with access to technical training, technical expertise, and sales and marketing resources. As more companies continue to shift to a cloud operating model for their IT infrastructures, they are asking for help and specialized expertise to get them up and running. With the updates to the channel partner program, HashiCorp has tailored its reseller and SI program to more effectively on-board and enable partners that are investing in helping enterprise IT teams adopt this new model across infrastructure, security, networking, and application delivery.

“This year, HashiCorp has seen enormous growth and interest in the number of resellers and SIs working with us, stemming from the needs customers have to help them transition to multi-cloud environments using products from the HashiCorp portfolio,” said Michelle Graff, HashiCorp’s global channel chief. “We’re doubling down on our channel investments, which we see as an important expansion in HashiCorp’s go-to-market strategy. This evolved reseller and SI program will help create a new breed of hyper-specialized partners that can excel at helping customers adopt a cloud operating model.”

With these program updates, HashiCorp’s channel strategy for resellers and SIs now focuses heavily on product education, certification, and enablement. The program provides a broad set of offerings, including multiple entry points based on the needs of the partners, new account penetration that allows partners to expand business opportunities, revenue streams that allow partners to build and maintain strong account relationships, and sales training and online certifications to deploy HashiCorp solutions.

The channel program updates are designed to provide relationship tiers that reward partners based on the level of value they can deliver to customers via specialization and technical capabilities. There are greater rewards for partners who invest in and achieve certification in delivering both pre- and post-sales services. The tiers are:

Enabled Channel Partner — Entry level for new partners, designed for organizations looking to expand their HashiCorp practice

— Entry level for new partners, designed for organizations looking to expand their HashiCorp practice Specialized Channel Partner — Partners with an established general practice that are looking to develop specialists in key areas including provisioning, security, networking, and application runtime

— Partners with an established general practice that are looking to develop specialists in key areas including provisioning, security, networking, and application runtime Hyper-Specialized Channel Partner — Partners with a strong, expert-level practice and deep capabilities in key focus areas specific to HashiCorp products

2019 HashiCorp Channel Partners of the Year Awards

Alongside the unveiling of the reseller and SI program updates, HashiCorp also honored three companies onstage at the HashiCorp Partner Summit at HashiConf on Sept. 9 in Seattle. The inaugural awards recognized channel partners that have made significant investments in the certification process, experienced external success, and offered a significant level of expertise to customers, underscoring HashiCorp’s investment in helping companies migrate to a cloud operating model.

The 2019 award recipients are:

HashiCorp SI Partner of the Year: DigitalOnUs

HashiCorp Reseller/SI of the Year: AHEAD

HashiCorp Rookie of the Year: WWT

“We’re delighted to be able to recognize the collaboration with these partners in 2019 — a big thank you goes out to each of them,” said Graff. “Our channel partners are a critical component in helping our enterprise customers successfully adopt a cloud operating model with our products.”

For more information on HashiCorp’s partner program, visit: https://www.hashicorp.com/partners .

About HashiConf 2019

HashiConf is HashiCorp’s fifth annual flagship community conference, taking place Sept. 9 through 11 at the Hyatt Regency in Seattle. The sold-out conference is expecting more than 1,600 attendees, and features technical sessions, in-depth trainings, product releases, and direct access to HashiCorp experts. The conference will have speakers from organizations including 24 Hour Fitness, Accenture, ActBlue, AHEAD, AWS, Anaplan, Apptio, Bench, Comcast, Criteo, Datadog, GitLab, Google Cloud, Jet.com, KLAS Telecom, Kong, Microsoft Azure, Petco, Sky Betting & Gaming, Solo.io, Starbucks, State Farm, Sylabs, and Sysdig. AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and VMware are sponsors of HashiConf this year, along with 22 other partner organizations. For more information, go to: https://www.hashiconf.com .

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source products Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source versions with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint Ventures, True Ventures, IVP, and Bessemer Venture Partners. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

