HashiCorp Partners With Carahsoft to Bring Cloud Infrastructure Automation to the Public Sector

HashiCorp’s Product Suite Now Available on Carahsoft’s SEWP V, U.S. Air Force and OMNIA Partners Contracts

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership with HashiCorp , the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. Carahsoft will serve as HashiCorp’s Master Government Aggregator®, making HashiCorp’s suite of cloud infrastructure provisioning and management products available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and OMNIA Partners contracts and the company’s reseller partners. In addition, HashiCorp software is now available under Carahsoft’s U.S. Air Force DevSecOps BOA, which is established to support the U.S. Air Force LevelUP mission as well as the DevSecOps goals of the greater Department of Defense (DoD) and related agencies.

“We are excited to make HashiCorp’s extensive portfolio of infrastructure automation products available to the public sector,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft. “As the demand for IT modernization solutions continues to grow, it’s crucial to provide our government customers and reseller partners with a product suite that provides continuous control, visibility, monitoring and security to power their missions and enable each of their unique use cases.”

HashiCorp’s solutions allow government agencies to deliver cloud infrastructure automation for operations, security, networking and application delivery. Each product addresses specific technical and organizational challenges of cloud infrastructure automation.

HashiCorp Terraform provides the foundation for infrastructure automation with a focus on infrastructure as code, compliance and management, and self-service infrastructure.

provides the foundation for infrastructure automation with a focus on infrastructure as code, compliance and management, and self-service infrastructure. HashiCorp Vault provides the foundation for modern multi-cloud security. It was purpose-built in the cloud era to authenticate and access different clouds, systems, and endpoints, and centrally store, access, and deploy secrets (API keys, credentials, etc.).

provides the foundation for modern multi-cloud security. It was purpose-built in the cloud era to authenticate and access different clouds, systems, and endpoints, and centrally store, access, and deploy secrets (API keys, credentials, etc.). HashiCorp Consul provides a foundation for cloud networking automation by connecting and securing services across any runtime platform and cloud. It provides service discovery and L4/L7 traffic routing for applications, automates manual networking tasks by dynamically reconfiguring network infrastructure as services scale and down, and provides secure service-to-service communication using a service mesh and through identity based security policies and mTLS encryption.

provides a foundation for cloud networking automation by connecting and securing services across any runtime platform and cloud. It provides service discovery and L4/L7 traffic routing for applications, automates manual networking tasks by dynamically reconfiguring network infrastructure as services scale and down, and provides secure service-to-service communication using a service mesh and through identity based security policies and mTLS encryption. HashiCorp Nomad is a simple and flexible orchestrator to deploy and manage containers and non-containerized applications across on-premises and cloud environments at scale. Developers can easily define and schedule applications without worrying about underlying infrastructure. Operators can efficiently deploy, scale and expand flexible workloads across any infrastructure without complex reconfiguration.

is a simple and flexible orchestrator to deploy and manage containers and non-containerized applications across on-premises and cloud environments at scale. Developers can easily define and schedule applications without worrying about underlying infrastructure. Operators can efficiently deploy, scale and expand flexible workloads across any infrastructure without complex reconfiguration. HashiCorp Vagrant builds and manages virtual development environments.

builds and manages virtual development environments. HashiCorp Packer automates the formation of images for various platforms.

This dynamic portfolio of solutions unlocks the cloud operating model for agencies, allowing extensive management and security capabilities for their infrastructure. By providing complete visibility, simplifying operations, and supporting development and deployment, the HashiCorp suite of solutions gives public sector end users various tools and methods to better protect, control and review their systems.

“Carahsoft’s deep public sector expertise coupled with its customer-centric approach for government agencies and end users provides an ideal model for HashiCorp to help our joint customers provision, secure, connect and run applications on-premises or in the cloud. Partnering with Carahsoft as our Master Government Aggregator enables government agencies to easily procure HashiCorp enterprise solutions and accelerate their journey towards adopting a cloud operating model,” said Michelle Graff, HashiCorp global channel chief.

HashiCorp’s products are available through SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, OMNIA Partners contract #R191902 and U.S. Air Force BOA FA8307-20-G-0004. For more information, contact the HashiCorp team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8570 or [email protected] .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver HashiCorp, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact: