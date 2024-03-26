Centa to help HashiCorp enhance employee experience for next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced that Christine Centa has been promoted from Vice President of Total Rewards to Chief People Officer (CPO). Effective immediately, Centa will report to HashiCorp CEO Dave McJannet.

“Christine is an outstanding leader on the People team who has made significant contributions since joining HashiCorp in 2020,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp. “Her involvement in a wide array of People team programs has made her a trusted leader amongst our executive team, board of directors, and employees. Christine will play a critical role in shaping the employee experience through HashiCorp’s next phase of growth.”

Centa was previously Vice President of Total Rewards and People Operations under HashiCorp’s prior Chief People Officer. She is a human resources leader with more than 20 years of experience working with private and public companies to build comprehensive, inclusive, and equitable rewards strategies that support their culture and business initiatives. As Chief People Officer at HashiCorp, Centa will oversee all HR-related functions, including talent acquisition, people operations, benefits, compensation, talent development, diversity and inclusion, people business partners, global mobility, HR systems and analytics, and employer brand. Centa was previously Vice President of Total Rewards at Pivotal Software, where she drove the company’s pay transparency and pay equity efforts. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University and an MBA from Babson College.

HashiCorp is a certified Great Place To Work®, which led to being recognized on Fortune’s Best Workplaces lists for Parents™, Technology™, Millennials™, and Women™. HashiCorp has also been recognized by Comparably for Best Company Outlook, Best Engineering Team, Best Marketing Team, Best Sales Team, Best HR Team, Best Work-Life Balance, Best Workplace for Diversity, and Best CEO.

“I’m honored to take on the Chief People Officer role at HashiCorp and continue building our people practices to create an inclusive, equitable, and engaging employee experience for our global workforce,” said Centa. “During my time at HashiCorp, I’ve had the privilege of supporting our wonderful employees as we’ve worked to build a once-in-a-generation company. As HashiCorp continues to grow, my work will be focused on ensuring employees are growing alongside HashiCorp.”

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers free community source-available products, enterprise products, and managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information visit hashicorp.com.

