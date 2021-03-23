Breaking News
Haunted children grow up to become killers as part of the revenge of two ghosts in new thriller

March 23, 2021

Written in a dark style, ‘Anoxic’ deals with issues such as race, sexuality and misogyny

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An innocent child’s murder has repercussions that last for several generations as the child’s family gets their revenge over and over in Aaron Solove’s new thriller “Anoxic” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

A long time ago, settlers murdered an innocent child who was the product of a settler raping an indigenous woman. Many years later, a house is built on the land where pure blood was shed. Inhabitants of the home experience a sense of dread, almost as if the house is out to get them. Living in the home, they become cursed. Over the course of several generations, the family of the murdered child doles out cruel revenge. Crimes of the past might fade away, but revenge can continue forever.

 

“If people enjoy a creepy tale, they might like this,” Solove says, adding that he hopes that readers feel “it was a fast read that scared them a bit.”

 

An excerpt from the book’s opening chapter reads:

Mother sobs quietly, her tears running onto my cheeks. “They cannot take him away from me.”

The man responds in kind. “No one will take him. I promise you.”

 

“Anoxic” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Anoxic-Aaron-Solove/dp/1665702699.

 

“Anoxic”

By Aaron Solove

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781665702676

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781665702690

E-Book | 218 pages | ISBN 9781665702683

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Aaron Solove lives in Boston with his wife and daughter. Previously a Peace Corps Volunteer, he now works in healthcare. “Anoxic” is his first novel.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

