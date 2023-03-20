WASHINGTON, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, global litigation firm Hausfeld announced Partner Megan Jones’s appointment to Co-Chair of the firm’s U.S. Antitrust practice group. In this role, Megan joins Partner Scott Martin in guiding the strategic direction of the firm’s globally recognized practice to support Hausfeld’s position as the leading plaintiffs’ antitrust firm.

“Megan is a true force of nature, whom I’ve had the pleasure to know, as many have, as a respected adversary for many years and later a trusted friend,” said Scott Martin, Co-Chair of the Antitrust practice group. “She has cleared away chaff in designing discovery plans that cut to case-critical documents and calmed many a nervous witness before testifying – and, importantly, works to impart those skills to our younger colleagues, both at Hausfeld and at firms with whom we work. And she brings real passion to her practice and representation of clients, which is evidenced by the fact that courts trust her again and again to lead substantial class cases. I know all of that same energy will follow her into her new role.”

An experienced and tenacious litigator with over 20 years of experience, Megan has litigated multiple antitrust class actions for millions of class members and has recovered billions of dollars for her clients. Megan was the day-to-day litigation captain for In re Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation case that garnered a $2.67 billion dollar settlement, and currently leads several antitrust class actions across the country. Megan was recently appointed to the Monitoring Committee for the Blue Cross case, alongside David Boies (Boies, Schiller & Flexner) and William Isaacson (Paul Weiss). As a founding partner of Hausfeld, Megan has helped steer the firm from its outset in 2008, and presently serves on the firm’s Management Committee. Megan brings that prior management experience to her new role as practice Co-Chair, including having been the firm’s first Chair of the New Case Committee.

“Antitrust is core to our firm and a key priority for the future,” said Hausfeld’s Global Co-Chair, Brian Ratner. “Megan has the reputation and experience necessary to lead our practice and group of talented attorneys at such an exciting time. Her dedication to her cases and to achieving outstanding outcomes for our clients and the classes we represent is widely respected and an inspiration to our team. Her leadership, alongside Scott’s, will help make our firm the place to work for attorneys who want to continue blazing a trail in the antitrust/competition space.”

“For two decades, Megan and I have entered court rooms and conference rooms together to litigate cases and negotiate settlements,” said Michael Hausfeld, Hausfeld’s Chair Emeritus. “She has proven her skill and creativity as a leading antitrust practitioner. Her new role is a natural choice to ensure Hausfeld remains in the forefront of antitrust.”

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading global law firm with offices in Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Düsseldorf, London, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Stockholm, and Washington, DC. The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust/competition, financial services, sports and entertainment, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension. Hausfeld aims to achieve the best possible results for clients through its practical and commercial approach, avoiding litigation where feasible, yet litigating robustly when necessary. Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse menu of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure.

Hausfeld is the only claimants’ firm to be ranked by The Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the United States and Europe. Additionally, the firm has National Tier 1 Rankings in “Best Law Firms” in Antitrust and Litigation-Antitrust. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and landmark settlements, please visit www.hausfeld.com.