HAVAS : HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES AWARD WINNING DIGITAL AGENCY IMMERSE IN MALAYSIA

HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES AWARD WINNING DIGITAL AGENCY IMMERSE IN MALAYSIA





Havas Group is strengthening its capabilities in the growing Malaysian market with the acquisition of award-winning digital agency Immerse, which will integrate the Group’s creative operations and will be rebranded as Havas Immerse.

Taking forward Havas’ pioneering Together strategy, Havas Immerse will become an integral part of Havas Village Malaysia by adding its digital prowess and client relationships to the Group’s robust creative and media offering in the market.

Immerse was set up in 2004 as a digital agency primarily specialising in providing strategic creative consultancy and digital marketing solutions. The 50-people agency services a diverse portfolio of client brands in Malaysia and Singapore including Volvo, Mitsubishi Motors, F&N, Wrigley and a wide range of Unilever brands such as Dove and Magnum.

Commenting on the acquisition, Yannick Bolloré, Chairman & CEO, Havas Group said: “We would like to welcome Immerse to the Havas family. Immerse talent will further strengthen our expertise in Malaysia which is an extremely significant market for the Havas Group. This acquisition signifies our commitment in this region of Southeast Asia that has witnessed a great momentum in the last few years.“

Following the acquisition, Immerse’s founders Jeffrey Tang and Kerry Khoo will join forces with Andrew Lee, Managing Director of Havas Malaysia, to lead Havas Immerse reporting into Vishnu Mohan, Chairman & CEO of Havas Group Southeast Asia. Additionally, Kerry Khoo will take on the role of Chief Creative Officer for Havas Immerse.

Jeffrey Tang and Kerry Khoo commented: “We have a great relationship with Havas’ local and regional leadership teams, and have been attracted to their entrepreneurial spirit and the agency’s cohesive Havas Village proposition. The Havas Village concept of bringing together the best talent and disciplines under the same roof is especially exciting, as we now have the opportunity to hack our own growth, and immediately offer a full suite of marketing services under one umbrella.”

Vishnu Mohan added: “Immerse reflects Havas’ collaborative and entrepreneurial spirit and we have shared a wonderful relationship with the team for several years. Keeping in mind our shared values and Immerse’s cutting edge digital expertise, Immerse will prove to be a great addition to Havas Village Malaysia.”

# # #

Havas Group

Havas is one of the world’s largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in over 100 countries and is fully integrated into Vivendi. Havas Group is committed to being the world’s best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Based on a client-centric model across media and creative, the Havas Group is the most integrated company in its sector. We operate with three business units (creative, media and healthcare & wellness) within our Havas Villages all over the world where teams share the same premises ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients.

#ToBetterTogether

Further information about Havas Group is available on the company’s website: www.havasgroup.com

Contact :

Lorella Gessa

Chief Communications Officer, Havas Group

+33 (0)1 58 47 90 36

[email protected]

@Lorella_Gessa

Asiya Bakht

Director of Communications, Havas Group, Asia Pacific

+65 94316454

[email protected]

@AsiyaB

Delphine Maillet

Director of Investor Relations, Havas Group

+33 (0)1 58 47 92 42

[email protected]

29-30 quai de Dion Bouton, 92817 Puteaux Cedex, France – Tel +33 (0) 1 58 47 80 00

SA au capital de 169 222 321,20 € – 335 480 265 RCS Nanterre – APE 7311Z

www.havasgroup.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HavasGroup/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HavasGroup

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/Havas Group

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c380b722-68d7-4698-bb26-464da608906f