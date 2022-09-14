Havas Wins Big with Lotto.com Creative Agency of Record Appointment

New “Welcome to WINever” campaign from Havas is the first-ever brand campaign for Lotto.com

NEW YORK and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotto.com , the first digital platform for ordering lottery tickets on any device, with no app download or deposit required, has appointed Havas as its first creative agency of record following a competitive pitch process. Havas will be responsible for elevating Lotto.com’s awareness across the country and launching the platform’s first-ever brand campaign.

“We’ve seen how fast Lotto.com has grown across the United States – from starting as a licensed lottery courier in New Jersey to the recent announcement of its expansion of operations to New York, Texas, and Colorado – Lotto.com is rapidly reaching new customers across the country,” said Tim Maleeny, Havas New York President and Chief Strategy Officer for Havas North America. “We’re thrilled to be their agency of record and showcase their brand as they transform the industry.”

With Lotto.com, players in select states can order lottery tickets and check results at any time, day or night. With this in mind, Havas created the brand platform “Welcome to WINever” to creatively showcase how any moment has the potential to be life changing with just a few taps on a phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

“We all know the feeling of having a ticket for that week’s big game and letting yourself get lost in all the things you would do and buy if you won,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “With the continued growth of online and mobile transactions throughout the country, the Lotto.com framework helps reach new lottery players where they are to generate incremental funds for state lotteries and the beneficiaries they support. We’re proud to partner with Havas at such an exciting and pivotal time for Lotto.com.”

Inspired by the mundane moments when most people would love to be doing something far more interesting, “Welcome to WINever” flips the script with Lotto.com as the spark that turns the prosaic into potential for millions – making what feels surreal very real for the winners. Crazy cats, dancing dead, and a flabbergasted flamingo headline a Lotto.com world that makes any moment instantly unforgettable.

The fun extends into out-of-home and digital with location-specific, headline-driven executions that remind office workers they can “win between taking this offline and circling back”, or subway riders to “win between your ex’s place and your next’s place”.

“Lotto.com is revolutionizing the industry and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Dan Lucey, Chief Creative Officer of Havas New York. “We are taking a traditional, decades-old practice and displaying it in a fresh, modern way. There is no platform on the market like Lotto.com and our creative campaign shows that.”

The agency will roll out a fully-integrated creative campaign across TV, social media, digital, and out-of-home throughout the month of September. Click here to watch .

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world’s largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group’s mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow. Havas Group integrated into Vivendi in December 2017. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company’s website: havasgroup.com.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering lottery tickets on any device, requiring no app download or deposit. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to order official state lottery tickets, the platform enables players to manually select lucky numbers or use the Quick Pick lucky number generator. As a courier facilitating user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com also helps drive lottery proceeds which support education, parks, emergency responders, veterans’ health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Texas, with plans to expand to other states in the U.S. in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lotto.com

lotto@praytellagency.com