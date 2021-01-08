Have You Served As A Senior-Level Employee For Surgical Care Affiliates Or Its Competitors Between 2010 and 2017? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Antitrust Investigation

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm is investigating class action claims on behalf of senior-level employees who worked for Surgical Care Affiliates or its competitors between 2010 and 2017.

On January 7, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release (“Health Care Company Indicted for Labor Market Collusion”), which, among other things, stated that “[a] federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Surgical Care Affiliates LLC and its related entity (collectively SCA), which own and operate outpatient medical care centers across the country, for agreeing with competitors not to solicit senior-level employees, . . .. These are the Antitrust Division’s first charges in this ongoing investigation into employee allocation agreements.”

The indictment further “. . . charges SCA with entering into and engaging in two separate bilateral conspiracies with other health care companies to suppress competition between them for the services of senior-level employees, in violation of the Sherman Act. Beginning at least as early as May 2010 and continuing until at least as late as October 2017, SCA conspired with a company based in Texas to allocate senior-level employees by agreeing not to solicit each other’s senior-level employees. Beginning at least as early as February 2012 and continuing until at least as late as July 2017, SCA separately conspired with a company based in Colorado to allocate senior-level employees through a similar non-solicitation agreement.”

If you served as a senior-level employee at Surgical Care Affiliates or one of its competitors between 2010 and 2017 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or potential legal claims, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected], [email protected].

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represent plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

 

