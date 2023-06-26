Transforming the Family Club Experience: Haven Gaming introduces a State-of-the-Art Gaming Center at Invited’s Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, Texas

Haven Gaming at Brookhaven Country Club Haven Gaming at Brookhaven Country Club

Haven Gaming at Brookhaven Country Club Haven Gaming at Brookhaven Country Club

Haven Gaming at Brookhaven Country Club Haven Gaming at Brookhaven Country Club

Haven Gaming at Brookhaven Country Club Haven Gaming at Brookhaven Country Club

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Haven Gaming, a pioneering gaming and esports destination for kids and young gamers, is excited to announce the opening of their second location, a 2,000 square foot, state-of-the-art gaming center at Brookhaven Country Club, a premier family Club within the Invited portfolio. This groundbreaking partnership marks a significant milestone in providing accessible and enjoyable in-person social gaming experiences for young enthusiasts in the area.

“Partnering with Brookhaven Country Club and Invited represents a turning point in the family Club experience,” says Greg Skasko, President of Haven Gaming. “Haven Gaming provides a vibrant, inviting space for young gamers to learn, play, and grow. More than just an arcade, Haven Gaming is about building a supportive community for young gamers.”

Matt Zuckerman, General Manager of Brookhaven Country Club, shares the same enthusiasm. “We’re thrilled to welcome Haven Gaming into our family Club. Their focus on fostering an inclusive, energetic, and supportive gaming environment aligns perfectly with our mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®.”

Haven Gaming offers various ways for the community to engage with the facility and, most importantly, with each other. These include:

Haven Gaming Memberships: Available to all gamers aged 8-18, with a special introductory offer for Founder’s Club members. Haven memberships provide exclusive benefits and priority access to Haven’s facilities and events.

Haven Gaming Camps: Haven’s team of gaming and education professionals presents week-long gaming camps during the summer and periodically throughout the year. The camps vary their focus covering everything from playing games, exercising team and individual skills and instilling STEM foundations for future career opportunities.

Birthday Parties: Open to members and non-members, Haven provides a memorable environment, programming, and technology for once-in-a-lifetime birthday experiences.

School Team Hosting: Haven offers middle and high school esports and gaming teams an unparalleled opportunity to practice and compete in a professional-grade setting.

This partnership between traditional Club experiences and the emerging world of esports reflects Invited’s commitment to create clubs and experiences that combine exceptional amenities and unmatched service with a friendly and welcoming spirit. Invited is excited to welcome new members and support new communities with the addition of Haven Gaming.

Haven Gaming, Brookhaven Country Club and Invited look forward to serving Texas families with this one-of-a-kind gaming experience, beginning June 24.

About Haven Gaming

Haven Gaming is a pioneering gaming and esports destination for kids and young gamers seeking a safe, exciting, and inclusive place to connect and grow. Led by experienced coaches and staff, Haven offers a range of programs and events catering to all interests and skill levels. The state-of-the-art facilities provide an immersive experience for all players, equipped with the latest gaming technology and equipment. For more information, visit www.havengaming.com.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. Invited is the leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. With a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs, and BigShots Golf locations across 29 states, Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

Glenn Broderick

VP, Operations

214 244 5982

glenn@havengaming.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c765b38b-5ee9-43ac-ac7f-f34bf902e68a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6042ea05-e34a-4859-aacf-07203bad1326

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8c1ef59-e0c3-4c1d-b1ff-548618465b6e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bed71e5c-c70b-4bc0-9b7b-1afb020f9985