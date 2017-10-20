Having nuclear weapons ‘matter of life and death’ for North Korea: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Pyongyang does not plan to hold any talks with Washington about its nuclear program, a senior North Korean diplomat said on Friday, saying that possessing nuclear weapons was a matter of life and death for North Korea, the RIA news agency reported.
