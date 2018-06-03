PAHOA, Hawaii (Reuters) – National Guard troops, police and firefighters ushered the last group of evacuees from homes on the eastern tip of Hawaii’s Big Island early on Saturday, hours before creeping lava from the Kilauea volcano severed road access to the area, officials said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hawaii evacuees leave homes as new lava threatens on Big Island - June 3, 2018
- U.S.-China trade talks ‘friendly and frank’, U.S. says - June 2, 2018
- Mourners bury young Guatemalan woman killed by U.S. border agent - June 2, 2018