Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday used his annual State of the State address to lead lawmakers and guests in a moment of silence for victims of the Lahaina wildfire and to propose aggressive steps to shift more vacation rentals into residential use to meet both Maui and the state’s acute housing needs.
Those gathered for the speech delivered a standing ovation to two Maui firefighters — Keahi Ho and Koa Bonnell — who traveled from Maui for the governor’s talk, which focused
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hunter Biden lawyer testifies that 1st Trump impeachment created ’emergency’ to file unpaid taxes - January 23, 2024
- Hunter Biden’s ‘sugar brother’ lawyer confirms he still holds stake in Chinese state-backed equity fund - January 23, 2024
- GOP lawmaker and ex-Green Beret demands briefing on deaths of Navy SEALs - January 23, 2024