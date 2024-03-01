NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Hawaiian Electric on August 24, 2023 with a Class Period from February 28, 2019 to August 16, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Hawaiian Electric have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

