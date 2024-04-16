SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) against certain of its officers and directors to hold them responsible for damages they allegedly caused the company to suffer.

If you have continuously owned Hawaiian Electric shares since before February 28, 2019, you have certain legal rights as a shareholder. If you want to learn more, please read below or submit your information at:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/HawaiianElectricIndustriesInc2

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Hawaiian Electric seeking damages, but only for those who acquired stock between February 28, 2019 and August 16, 2023 (the “Class Period”). If you purchased shares before the Class Period, you will not be able to participate in any recovery obtained in the class action, but you may be able to participate in a separate action seeking to hold the officers and directors who engaged in the alleged wrongdoing responsible for any damage to the company.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



If you would like to know more about your rights as a shareholder or how you can participate in holding the officers and directors responsible for the damage that they allegedly caused the company to suffer, please contact Johnson Fistel at (619) 814-4471.

