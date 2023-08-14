SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating potential claims on behalf of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (“HEI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HE), against certain of its officers and directors.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Recently, a class-action lawsuit was filed against HEI, alleging that the utility’s downed power lines significantly contributed to the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. On August 4, 2023, four days before the devastating fire that swept Maui and leveled the city of Lahaina, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Hawaii could experience “indirect impacts” from Hurricane Dora, including “strong and gusty trade wins” and “dry weather & high fire danger.” The NWS issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of the Hawaiian Islands, including West Maui. The lawsuit alleges, “this destruction could have been avoided if Defendants had heeded the National Weather Service warnings and deenergized their power lines during the predicted high-wind event”.

