Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAWKINS ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXTENDED ITS WATER TREATMENT FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITIONS IN LOUISIANA

HAWKINS ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXTENDED ITS WATER TREATMENT FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITIONS IN LOUISIANA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced that it has extended the footprint of its Water Treatment Group into Louisiana.  Hawkins has acquired substantially all of the assets of C & L Aqua Professionals, Inc. and LC Blending, Inc. (together, “C&L Aqua”), two related companies that worked together to service customers throughout the State of Louisiana. 

“We are very pleased to announce these strategic acquisitions for our Water Treatment Group and welcome C&L Aqua and LC Blending into the Hawkins organization,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins. “These companies share our core values, and, like us, are particularly focused on offering the highest level of service and value to their customers.  These acquisitions significantly expand our Water Treatment Group’s geographic footprint to now cover the state of Louisiana and are part of our continued efforts to grow our Water Treatment Group’s business.  We are delighted to be able to work with C&L Aqua’s outstanding employees to grow the business as we bring Hawkins’ broader product offering to C&L Aqua’s current customers.” 

Steve Belshe, President of C&L Aqua and LC Blending, added, “I have operated this business for over 20 years and we are very pleased to be able to join the Hawkins team.  We think this combination is a great cultural fit and will provide tremendous opportunities for our customers and employees.”  Mr. Belshe is expected to continue to be involved with the business going forward.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 46 facilities in 21 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.

CONTACT: Contacts:     Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
              Chief Financial Officer
              612/331-6910
              [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.