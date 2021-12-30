Breaking News
Hawkins, Inc. Completes 6th Acquisition in 18 months with addition of NAPCO Chemical Company, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, announced today it has completed its purchase of NAPCO Chemical Company, Inc. and its affiliates (“NAPCO Chemical”).

As previously announced on December 6, 2021, NAPCO Chemical manufactures and distributes water treatment chemicals from three locations in Texas. Hawkins now has 37 water treatment sites serving 26 states.

“Over the past two years we have delivered on our growth strategy to expand our Water Treatment segment,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins. “We have done this mainly through targeting strong regional and local providers that we believe can get even better within our organization. Through these acquisitions and organic expansion, we have added eight facilities in six new states – Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Ohio.”

Mr. Hawkins continued, “Our growth on the top and bottom lines over the past two years has been driven by the efforts in not only our Water Treatment business, but also our Industrial and Health & Nutrition segments.  We are committed to investing in all three of our segments and operating with the continued high level of excellence for which we have become known.  We look forward to continued growth in the years to come.”

“I welcome the entire NAPCO team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to the future,” Mr. Hawkins concluded.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 49 facilities in 24 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to the impact of the acquisition on our business operations and financial condition, our ability to complete the acquisition, and the timing of any closing. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to maintain and integrate the acquired business, changes to our business resulting from the completed acquisition, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, and our ability to consummate and successfully integrate other future acquisitions. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2021, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Contact:
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp        
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910                
ir@hawkinsinc.com

