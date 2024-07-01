ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of Wofford Water Service, Inc. (“Wofford Water Service”). Wofford Water Service distributes water treatment chemicals and equipment for its customers mainly in Mississippi.

“The acquisition of Wofford Water Service helps build out our southern U.S. Expansion, by giving us a larger customer base in Mississippi, where we do limited business today in Water Treatment. This tuck-in acquisition continues to demonstrate our ability to execute on our strategy to grow our water treatment business and accelerate our growth in the south,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins continued, “Wofford Water Service has built a strong business that is well-connected with the local community, and we intend to maintain those connections. I would like to welcome the Wofford Water Service team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together.”

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 60 facilities in 27 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $919 million of revenue in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

