Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said that Attorney General Merrick Garland is at a crossroads after Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Hur declined to charge President Joe Biden for mishandling classified documents because of his mental state.
Hur’s report, which was made public on Thursday, found that after a months-long investigation, Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials,” but he concluded that no criminal charges were warranted, because based
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Donald Trump endorses ‘American Hero’ Tim Sheehy in battleground Senate race - February 9, 2024
- White House slams Hur report: ‘Gratuitous and inappropriate criticisms of the president’ - February 9, 2024
- Hawley says Garland should invoke 25th Amendment if DOJ declines to charge Biden: ‘One or the other’ - February 9, 2024