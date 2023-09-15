JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hawthorn Bank has named John Bowers as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Bowers will be responsible for formalizing and leading the development of the organization’s strategic planning processes and translating the strategy across functions and business units.

“We are excited to welcome John Bowers to our Company as Chief Strategy Officer,” said Brent Giles, Chief Executive Officer. “John’s diverse knowledge and experience will be instrumental in driving our Company’s transformation and executing our future strategies. John is a passionate leader whose experience guiding strategic initiatives makes him an outstanding addition to the Hawthorn team.”

“I’m excited to join Brent and the impressive team at Hawthorn Bank,” said Bowers. “We are well positioned to do some really great things. My central DNA is that of a ‘possibilitarian’. Hawthorn’s future is bright, and I look forward to supporting such a great team and achieving what is possible.”

Bowers has delivered successful technology strategies and efficient operational models for Kansas City companies like Security Bank of Kansas City, Sprint and Waddell & Reed to name a few. He’s been a recognized innovator in wealth management, FinTech and Banking.

Bowers holds an MBA in Business and Finance from Baker University and a BS in Computer Science, both with honors. He was recently recognized as a 2023 Corporate Finalist by the Kansas City ORBIE Awards for his outstanding leadership, management effectiveness and business value created through technology innovation.

About Hawthorn Bank

With $1.9 Billion in total assets, Hawthorn Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK), Jefferson City, Missouri. Hawthorn Bank is a full-service bank offering a wide range of financial services to commercial and retail clients. It operates 20 branches and approximately 40 ATMs located in Missouri communities in and surrounding Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

